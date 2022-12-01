Pennsylvania Republican legislators made another ill-advised attempt to undermine Philadelphia’s twice-elected district attorney, Larry Krasner. This time, they attached an unrelated provision regarding Philadelphia-area law enforcement to a bipartisan bill that would have bolstered bicycle safety.
Because the bike safety bill also included provisions for a special prosecutor in southeast Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf was forced to veto it, including the proposed bike lanes.
To save the bike lanes, legislators ought to reintroduce the original bill and return it to the governor’s desk as soon as possible. The bill would revise the state vehicle code to allow for bike lanes between the curb and parallel-parked cars, providing a buffer from moving traffic.
This commonsense bill stalled in the Senate Transportation Committee, where Republican legislators, with State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R.-Cambria, running point, attached a measure to it covering law enforcement in the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).
The SEPTA plan called for appointing a special prosecutor to litigate criminal cases that arise from the SEPTA system, such as assaults on trains and buses, vandalism and drug offenses on SEPTA property. This imprudent proposal is based on the unsupported assumption that Mr. Krasner, the progressive Philadelphia DA, has allowed crime to go unchecked in the city, especially on SEPTA.
Mr. Krasner’s alleged lax policies on crime also drove the unlawful impeachment proceedings that culminated last week in a House impeachment vote of 107-85. For the General Assembly to remove an elected local official, without proper cause, would set a horrible precedent that effectively disenfranchises local voters.
The SEPTA plan also encroaches on the affairs of a local community. The transit authority covers five counties, and a supermajority of the representatives from those five counties opposed having a special prosecutor for SEPTA.
In both cases, legislative shenanigans and meddling in local affairs gave state politics a bad name. GOP leadership should consider whether self-defeating tactics that accomplish nothing for the people of Pennsylvania contributed to the party’s surprising and historic loss of its state House majority in the midterm elections.
Mr. Krasner was re-elected last year by a landslide. If the people of Philadelphia, who are also the lion’s share of SEPTA riders, disapprove of him, they can vote him out in three years.
In running the legislature unopposed for more than a decade, Republicans may have forgotten that they’re there to serve the people of Pennsylvania. Now the state House GOP will have at least two years in the minority to figure out a better way of governing.
