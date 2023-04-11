I am deeply concerned about the challenges facing our Susquehanna Valley nonprofit organizations — and the individuals and families they serve.

United Way Worldwide released its annual 211 survey that found Americans continue to struggle with housing and utility costs three years after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report, which compiled data from 18 million calls to the confidential 211 hotline in 2022, also found significant increases in healthcare and hunger requests compared to pre-pandemic levels.

