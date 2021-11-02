Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to be able to lend a helping hand to the sports department and assist in coverage of local student-athletes.
It’s great seeing young student-athletes succeed, and how they handle their successes. It’s also interesting to watch players and coaches, and how they handle disappointment, and losing.
Having watched the adults at the sports activities of boys and girls has provided nothing less than a perfect explanation for subsequent generations of bad sportsmanship, and just bad manners in general. Let’s be honest, if you act like that from the aluminum bleachers or on the sideline, it’s not a far stretch to assume you’re not the most pleasant person in other societal situations.
There are plenty of local coaches that instill genuine ideals of sportsmanship in their young athletes. It’s awesome to see the encouragement of a coach, parents and other fans at events, but entering the turnstyles at certain games and matches leaves me wondering what it is I’m about to witness or hear that may make me cringe.
It’s true. There are plenty of coaches, and fans, that provide solid examples of why sporting events are not always pleasant to witness, especially for the objective among us.
The fact is, all these parents and coaches are doing is passing along the idea that this type of activity is fine to yet another generation of parents and coaches.
Social media doesn’t help the situation, either. Look at the whole “Let’s Go Brandon” movement. Can you imagine what you’d read online today if Barack Obama were president?
Presidents have long had to weather criticisms, some warranted, some not, however the last two have endured what can only be described as the worst America has to offer.
So are we surprised when coaches and fans yell at officials? Nope.
Are we surprised when we see coaches enthusiastically encouraging young players, even when they are on the losing side of the scoreboard? Honestly, yes.
It happens. I’m not trying to portray this horrific image of scholastic athletics, because like I said, many, many coaches are great examples to their young players.
However, it takes one incident, one spectacle either from the sidelines or the stands, to ruin the reputation of a entire school, or community. It would be nice to see school administrators and athletic directors weed out the bad seeds. Our kids don’t need that kind of influence, and our communities don’t need that hanging over their heads.
For those of you who feel the desire to shout at referees or officials, or opposing players — yes, those teenaged boys and girls — take a moment and re-direct that energy. Say something positive instead.
Truth told, I’ve rarely seen an official’s call that changed the outcome of a game. Soccer matches are won and lost long before a last-minute penalty kick and football games rarely hinge on one call late in the game, rather they are decided by a turnover early in the contest that led to a score, or a missed assignment that resulted in a big play for the opposing offense.
We are better than what we showcase at times. It would be nice to see... well, the nicer side of us.
I can count on one hand the number of local athletes that have gone onto professional sports over the last couple of decades. Even with field hockey and wrestling not as prevalent in southern schools, thus dwindling the pool of talent seeking spots on college rosters, the number of local kids that go on to enjoy careers at big-time college programs is miniscule.
Given all of that, enjoy the time your kids have in uniform. Make the experience a positive one for all involved.
It’s something we all can benefit from, and perhaps, just perhaps, it may improve the experience for the most important part of the equation — the kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.