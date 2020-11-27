MILTON — Lucille M. "Celley" Keener, 52, of Milton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where she was a medical patient.
Born April 12, 1968, in Danville, she was the daughter of Jane E. (Angle) Keener of Turbotville.
Celley was a 1986 graduate of Warrior Run High School and also attended Williamsport Area Community College for two years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Milton.
She enjoyed volunteering at Turbotville Elementary School and Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Surviving are her mother and her companion, Jane E. Keener and David Coup of Turbotville and two nephews, Zachary C. and Jonathan W. Moser.
Celley was preceded in death by her sister, Donna E. Moser, on May 27, 2010.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.