Malcolm Muggeridge noticed that Mother Teresa and her Missionaries of Charity religious sisters in India radiated joy. “I have been immensely struck by the joyfulness of these Sisters, who do what an outsider might think to be almost impossibly difficult and painful tasks,” the British journalist, an avowed atheist, told Mother Teresa in 1968 as he was working on a documentary and book “Something Beautiful for God.” That BBC interview introduced her to the world stage.

“We must be able to radiate the joy of Christ, express it in our actions,” Mother Teresa said in that interview. “If our actions are just useful actions that give no joy to people, our poor people would never be able to rise up to the call which we want them to hear, that call to come closer to God. We want to make them feel that they are loved.”

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book “A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living.” She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan’s pro-life commission in New York, and is on the board of the University of Mary. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.

