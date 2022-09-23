The New York Times put it starkly. A recent poll with Siena College shows Democrats “faring far worse than they have in the past with Hispanic voters.” Only 56% say they’ll back Democratic candidates this fall, with Republicans getting 32%. Just two years ago, President Biden received 63% of the Latino vote, and in 2016, Hillary Clinton polled 71%.

While Democrats are surging among college-educated white women, many of them outraged by the Supreme Court’s decision to roll back abortion rights, another dynamic — almost a counter-reaction — is at work. As the Democrats’ center of gravity moves from the factory floor to the faculty lounge, as party strategist Paul Begala puts it, they are in danger of driving Latino voters away.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

