Expecting more
I read your article about Rep. John Rowe (R-85) and saw his picture attached to it.
He was holding a beer in a bar at 5:01 p.m., one minute after Gov. Tom Wolf’s order went into effect that prohibited bars and restaurants from serving alcohol for one night on Thanksgiving Eve.
What a lame and immature act of defiance! Later that morning I heard our Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on NPR radio. I paraphrase, but essentially he said that he hoped more Pennsylvanians would see COVID-19 as the enemy and not each other.
How refreshing it would have been to have elected a grownup in Katie Evans to represent us in the State House!
Mary Lotspeich,
Lewisburg
