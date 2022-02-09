It was 79 years ago Thursday that a torpedo from a German U-boat tore through the hull of troop ship Dorchester and exploded in the engine room just before 1 a.m.
Some of the 902 aboard the converted luxury passenger liner were killed instantly. Many more perished in the particularly chaotic effort to abandon the sinking vessel.
Lifeboats were destroyed by the blast. Others were frozen to the Dorchester, launched prematurely and drifted away, or were overloaded and capsized.
Leaping into the Atlantic was the only option for many.
Many of the life jackets had been abandoned below deck in the scramble to escape. As soldiers bunched against the railings, looking down into the frigid black sea, one called out, “I can’t find my life jacket.”
“Here’s one, soldier,” said Lt. George Fox, a Pennsylvania native and Methodist minister. He removed his own and put it on the frightened young man.
Fox, at age 42, was among the oldest men on the Dorchester. He had been a decorated World War I medic, but felt the duty to serve again after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.
Fox and three other chaplains — a Jew, a Catholic and another Protestant — were the calm heroes in the 25 minutes before the ship would sink on Feb. 3, 1943. They guided soldiers and civilians over the railings to ropes that led to the sea. They went below deck to help search for injured men.
Each gave away his own life preserver. Finally, the four chaplains gathered in prayer, with others on deck huddling near them for comfort, as the Dorchester went down.
The chaplains were among 672 who perished. Only 230 survived.
Survivor after survivor told of the heroism and leadership of the clergymen.
“I could hear men crying, pleading, praying. I could also hear the chaplains preaching courage. Their voices were the only thing that kept me going,” said one, according to a history compiled by the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation in Philadelphia.
Said Engineer Grady Clark: “It was the finest thing I have seen or hope to see this side of heaven,” according to an account on the Army website.
Nearly eight decades later, the legacy of “The Four Chaplains” continues to inspire goodwill and service to others.
Their actions are testament not only to sacrifice and bravery, but to unity. Men of different faiths came together at a time when religious tolerance in America was a battlefield of its own.
Congress believed the heroes of the Dorchester deserved the Medal of Honor. But that is bestowed only for heroism under fire.
So a new award was created, The Four Chaplains’ Medal. It is intended to have the same significance as the Medal of Honor. It has never been awarded since.
‘The Little Minister’
When you think of war heroes, you probably think of daring pilots or grizzled soldiers who risk their lives under fire to save comrades.
The Four Chaplains show that heroes come in many shapes and sizes.
Like for Fox, it was Pearl Harbor that drove rabbi Alexander Goode, Dutch Reformed minister Clark Poling and Catholic priest John Washington to enlist.
Fox was the most unlikely of the chaplains to be aboard the Dorchester.
He was born in Lewistown, about 60 miles northwest of Harrisburg, and later moved farther west to Altoona.
His childhood was difficult due to an abusive father. World War I presented a chance to escape. Fox lied about his age and enlisted at age 17, according to a biography compiled by the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation.
His service was gallant.
He earned the Silver Star after rushing into battle to help the injured. After a mustard gas attack, the medic removed his gas mask and put it on a wounded soldier, leaving his own lungs damaged, according to “The Immortals,” a book published last year about the chaplains.
Fox later broke his back when a stone building being used as a field hospital was shelled by the Germans and collapsed.
He made it home, married and began a family.
Feeling called to continue serving others, Fox entered the ministry. He had been raised Catholic, but he didn’t want to be a priest. He never could reconcile the church’s teachings with the abuse he had suffered at home as a child.
So Fox became a Methodist. At 5 feet, 7 inches, he was dubbed “The Little Minister.”
He became pastor of a church in Vermont, where he became state chaplain and historian for the American Legion. His pay was paltry, and the Fox family struggled. They drove a car with no doors and lived in homes without heat.
Then came Pearl Harbor.
“I’ve got to go. I know from experience what those boys are about to face. They need me,” Fox told his wife, according to “The Immortals.”
He joined the Army the same day that his son, Wyatt, joined the Marines.
‘Torpedo Junction’
The Dorchester left Newfoundland on Jan. 29, 1943. It was bound for Greenland, ferrying soldiers, civilians and cargo to air bases, as the Allies were building up forces for the European front.
The steamship sailed in a convoy with two freighters and three Coast Guard escort ships. Their path was notoriously dangerous, known as “Torpedo Junction,” the domain of German submarines.
After a U-boat was detected nearby, Captain Hans Danielsen ordered his passengers to sleep fully dressed and in their life jackets, just in case. If the ship could make it through the night, they would be close enough to Greenland to have air support the next day.
In the hot quarters below deck, and with seasickness rampant, the order went mostly unheeded.
That left many soldiers and crew unprepared to abandon ship after the torpedo hit.
The crowded quarters below deck went dark when the power was knocked out. Some men never had a chance, as their compartments flooded. Others were overcome by ammonia fumes leaking from refrigeration pipes. Some were trapped when their bunks collapsed.
Many of those who got topside were still in their light sleeping clothes and unprepared for the cold Artic night.
Chaplain Goode stopped sailor John Mahoney as he tried to return to his cabin to retrieve his gloves. Goode slipped off his and handed them to Mahoney, saying he had two pair.
He was lying. He would have no need for gloves, having decided he would not be getting off the doomed Dorchester.
Fox, Goode, Poling and Washington opened a storage locker and handed out life vests, ignoring suggestions that they get overboard.
As the ship listed precariously, the men of God guided soldiers and civilians over the railings to ropes that led to the sea, even physically forcing a few over.
Some were fortunate to swim to lifeboats. Others could only bob in the frigid Atlantic, where life expectancy was not long.
Many succumbed to hypothermia while waiting to be rescued; the Dorchester’s escort ships did not immediately pluck them from the water for fear they were being tracked by the German sub.
Someone remembered there had been several men below who were immobile because they had been injured earlier in the journey. The chaplains, along with others, rushed down to search. They found one and carried him topside.
Goode took off his life jacket and put it on the man. It didn’t fit well because the soldier’s injured arm was lifeless. Fearing the vest would slip off in the rough waves, Goode removed the laces from his boots and tied it on tightly.
He propped the man against the railing, hoping the vest would pull him to the surface when the ship went down, according to “The Immortals.”
As the chaplains prayed near the end, each did so in the language of their faith: Goode in Hebrew, Washington in Latin, Fox and Poling in English.
Goode, raised in Washington, D.C., had expressed an early interest in the military. He attended the entombing ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in 1921 at age 11. While studying for his calling, he joined the National Guard.
He was leading the Beth Israel synagogue in York when World War II broke out. The Navy rejected him, so he joined the Army Air Forces.
Washington was rejected by the Navy, too. He failed his physical; his sight was poor in one eye after a BB gun accident as a youth.
Determined to serve, the New Jersey native applied to the Army. He passed his vision exam by covering his bad eye both times, assuming the doctors would be too busy to notice.
Washington had nearly died at age 12, from fever. He recovered after being given last rites, and told family members that God must have something big planned for him.
Born in Ohio, Poling was destined to be a minister, as his family had heeded the calling for six generations.
His father, who had served in the Great War, warned his son that many chaplains had paid the ultimate price during their service. The son responded that he was confident God would protect him.
Nine days after learning her husband was lost, Poling’s widow gave birth to his daughter, Thumper.
Their legacy
With three of the four chaplains having ties to Pennsylvania, it is fitting that they are memorialized at a chapel here, in Philadelphia at the Navy Yard.
I visited recently and was given a tour by Bill Kaemmer, executive director of the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation that is based at the chapel.
Also fittingly, Kaemmer is a retired Army chaplain. He helped me fill in details of the story of The Four Chaplains, including why the chapel and foundation are in Philly.
Poling’s father, Daniel Poling, had become a well-known radio evangelist and religious newspaper editor. He ran the Baptist Temple in Philadelphia, on the campus of Temple University.
Several years after the sinking of the Dorchester, a group of Jewish businessmen approached Poling and encouraged him to open an interfaith chapel to honor his son and the others.
On the eighth anniversary of the Four Chaplains’ deaths, the Chapel of Four Chaplains and the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation opened in the basement of Poling’s church.
President Harry Truman attended the ceremony.
The foundation tells the story of the Four Chaplains to promote acts of selfless service and interfaith cooperation. It serves veterans, trains chaplains, provides scholarships and recognizes acts of heroism and humanitarianism. Lehigh Valley residents have been among those honored.
The chapel and foundation have moved a few times, locating at the Navy Yard in 2000, in a former Navy chapel that was built during World War II.
It has murals, plaques and paintings from the original chapel. There also are records of interviews of the 230 survivors of the Dorchester, along with other artifacts, including the original model of the ship donated by Captain Danielsen’s family.
Kaemmer is trying to expand the foundation’s reach. His goal is to make it the “center of influence” to inspire more people to become military chaplains.
I’m sure the Four Chaplains would be proud to know their sacrifice would inspire so much goodwill eight decades later.
