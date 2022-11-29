I have never watched the television program “This Old House.”
In fact, I don’t particularly care for those home renovation shows. It’s not that I have a problem with the programs. It’s that I’m really not a handyman, and I’m not very good at home renovation-type projects. Something almost always goes wrong for me, often of my own doing.
Luckily, my wife and stepdaughter are more skilled in that area and have been doing the bulk of the painting and related work on a new-to-us home we recently purchased.
As we’ve been digging into the project, the term “This Old House” keeps coming to my mind.
The house we purchased was in amazingly good shape. The previous owners did an outstanding job keeping it updated.
However, the house was built in 1931. So we have been finding little surprises along the way. Some of those surprises have been good. Others, we’re still not sure about.
Realizing the living room carpet would need to be replaced, I started peeling back the edges, just to see what was underneath. To my delight, we uncovered perfectly preserved hardwood floors.
While the hardwood floors were an amazing find, other aspects of the house just make me scratch my head with amazement at the history we’ve uncovered.
I learned that a component under our kitchen sink is so old it’s no longer manufactured. Fortunately, I know a talented plumber and electrician who was able to fix it while he was there doing some other work for us.
Then, there’s the treasure we found behind the bathtub. As of this writing, we’re still not sure if it works or will need replaced.
Given that I’m not Bob Vila — and I don’t watch home improvement shows — I’m not sure how to describe it. I’ll just note that the tub drains with what looks like a very old knob and pipe system. The system is tucked away behind the tub, with access to it from a hatch in a closet.
Fingers crossed that I won’t have to replace it. While I may have some apprehension about what it may take to replace this bathtub draining system, I mostly remain amazed with the things we are finding inside of “this old house.”
I can’t help but think back to 1931, and what was going in the world when our home was built. I’m big into automobile racing, and the history of the sport.
Louis Schneider won the 1931 Indianapolis 500, while Francis Curzon, Earl Howe and Sir Henry Birkin won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France.
Preserving an old home is much like preserving an old automobile.
Over the summer, I was at a Milton gas station and noticed a gentleman — probably in his 60s or 70s — pull into the station driving a pristine 1957 Chevy. A few days prior, I spotted a gentleman likely born in the same time period driving another classic car.
I came to realize that more often than not, it’s men from that generation who I will see cruising around in classic cars.
At the time, the thought entered my mind that I hope younger people are stepping up — and will continue to do so — to preserve and maintain classic cars. It would be a shame to see these cars lost with the passage of time.
Classic cars are a part of our history. When you look at an antique car, you can reflect back on — or research — what was happening at the time period when the vehicles were the ones predominantly cruising the streets.
The same can be written about old homes. Preserving an old home is like maintaining a piece of history.
When I think back to our home being built in 1931, I immediately researched who won the world’s major automobile races of the time period.
Others may research historic things which were occurring at that time. Herbert Hoover was the U.S. president; the Empire State building was completed; the George Washington Bridge connecting New York and New Jersey opened; and “The Star Spangled Banner” became the national anthem.
While I’m certainly not Bob Vila, I’m thankful my wife is a home improvement master. I’m also very cognizant of the importance of owning — and preserving — an old home.
I hope others who find themselves in possession of “old treasures” realize the importance of preserving them. In a way, it helps to keep our history alive.
