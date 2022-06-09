Editors note: Throughout the coming weeks, The Standard-Journal will be running the speeches delivered by speakers at high school ceremonies for the Class of 2022. Today, the speeches delivered during Meadowbrook Christian School’s ceremony.
Chairmen and members of the Board of Education, Mrs. Devlin, faculty, staff, family, friends, and honored guests, I am happy to be standing before you today and am greatly honored to discuss my graduating class and some of the things we have learned, trudged through, and accomplished throughout our four years of high school. There have been many events and occasions, some of which I am sure that you already know, which have impacted my class greatly. But despite these trials and tribulations, we have grown from them and have learned a great deal from the situations that we have faced. Ultimately, these years have proved to me and hopefully to the rest of my classmates that through our experiences with one another, we have come out on top and have grown to respect each other much more than when we first began. There were many learning curves and things we had to accept and understand with one another, but once we finally did come to that realization, our journey together was more fruitful than I could’ve ever imagined. But I may go on and on about what we have learned, and I could continue to tell you that we have grown tremendously, but it would all be in vain if I didn’t discuss what moments have led to that point of growth and building of character.
The first experience that has made us grow tremendously is COVID. I know, it’s cliche and boring to talk about at this point, but it would be a great error if I didn’t ponder it and talk about its effects on us as a class. I remember the day that we had gotten out of school on winter break, and we were told that our class would have off for two weeks, and then after, we may be able to come back to in person teaching. Nobody knew what was going on, and nobody knew how truly bad the situation actually was. So, we as classmates, we waited and waited, but after the two weeks had been up, it seemed clear and inevitable that the year was not going to look the same, and as you all know, it was going to be one year that we will always remember. Of course, we all still had to learn, one may never escape school, so we had to get on zoom calls and boy were those fun. The first day of online schooling was so bizarre and such a new experience to me that it didn’t feel right, but over time, I grew to accept the new and wondered if we would ever go back to the past. A part of me kind of wished that we wouldn’t because it was nice staying at home, and it was also funny to see my classmates’ webcams and what they were doing, like Joel making coffee, while in Bible class, or Ashton shaving. I’ll never forget those moments, those were great. But I believe that each one of us, deep down, had a small yearning to be in each other’s company again and be able to speak to one another in person. At the time, I liked being at my house and being able to wake up later, but as time moved on, I desperately wanted to see my friends again. And thankfully, we were able to do that in the end. But I believe that this experience really facilitated our class’s growth. I say this because we weren’t able to see one another for quite some time, so when we actually got back together again, it was like a breath of fresh air. I think that this whole episode also taught me and hopefully my classmates that we shouldn’t take personal interactions, laughing with others, and generally having a good time for granted. Because, one day it could fade away just like that. Hindsight always brings forth unknown emotions about situations.
The second experience that really made me see growth in our class, and one that suffered from the first experience, was our mission trip. I still remember coming in orientation and on the white board it was written that our mission trip was going to be held in Belize. I was excited about this, but as I am sure, you already know that plans were destined to change, especially with everything that was going on in the world. Throughout the year, our plans for where we were going to evangelize and help others out flip flopped. It was changing from place to place and wouldn’t settle. However, it eventually did, and it was determined that our trip was going to be held in Puerto Rico. I don’t think any of us could’ve imagined just how good that trip was going to be. Throughout the days there, I saw my classmates get out of their comfort zone and help their neighbors out, even if the language barrier between them seemed like a difficult obstacle to overcome. I saw them jump to help whenever the situation called for it, even if it was something that they may not have had expertise in. Our class made some great friends along the way, like Brian, Shirley and Christian. I believe that the two most important things that our class experienced was learning how to form deeper connections with one another, and to always be on your toes because plans are never concrete. Now that I look back, I am immensely grateful to God and His plan for us. If we didn’t end up going to Puerto Rico, our personal connections that we have made, the ones that have shaped us and grown us to be better people, may have never happened. It seemed that at the beginning that things weren’t going to work out and that the Puerto Rico trip seemed like a last-ditch effort but believe me and my classmates when we say that the trip couldn’t have gone any better.
This leads me to my third and final point. Throughout these experiences, I have learned a great deal. But two things have stuck with me and will continue to do so, hopefully now, and for forever. Number one, God’s plans are always inevitable, so when it seems that things are growing hectic and out of our control, we must understand that this is just Christ’s way of working in the world. His righteous plan is above all things, and not one man can change that. No matter what He does, we must accept that it’s for the good and it’s only going to help us grow as individuals in the end. For if we don’t trust in our Protector, what shall give us security? It says in Proverbs 19:21 “Many plans are in a man’s heart, But the counsel of the Lord will stand”. No matter how much we plan ahead, God’s will overcomes all. I think that Robert Burns says it best (love this quote) “the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry”. The second thing that has stuck with me throughout my high school years is that we must put our full faith and confidence in our one true Savior, Jesus. More on a personal note, the more that I put my trust and foundation in things of this world, the more unsatisfied I am. I have learned the hard way and am still learning that when we produce idols of our heart, they will never satisfy. We must put our full trust, confidence, and faith in our Lord because He is the only thing that fixes and mends our broken and needy hearts. 2 Corinthians 5:7 says that “For we walk by faith, and not by sight” I believe that if we walk by sight, our destruction is assured and we have no hope for the future, but if we walk by faith, Christ promises us a bright and happy future, even if it may not be here on earth.
So, in conclusion, I am grateful for every single one of you in my class. Each one of you has made an impact and a difference in my life and in the lives of others. I can’t thank you enough for being a part of my life because you have changed me and made me see things in a more Christ-like light. I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for each one of you because I am sure that God’s plan is better than any of you can fathom right now. Before I close out, I would like to end on a quote by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn that has shaped and changed my life, and hopefully will do the same for yours. “You can resolve to live your life with integrity. Let your credo be this: Let the lie come into the world, let it even triumph. But not through me.” Sin and pain are inevitable but committing our lives to Jesus and walking in His footsteps helps us prevent it. It’s our duty for each one of us, as individuals, to be grateful for what we have and fight for what is right. That’s what Jesus has called us to do. So, I hope that sticks with you. Thank you again.
Evan Adam, valedictorian
Chairman and members of the Board of Education, Mrs. Devlin, faculty, staff, family, friends, and honored guests, welcome to the graduation ceremony for the Meadowbrook Christian School class of 2022. On behalf of my classmates, we thank you all for coming. It is an honor to stand here as salutatorian of the class of 2022 this evening. I think that being up here today is a really special opportunity not only for me, but for everyone here. A lot of people in this room have never heard me say two complete sentences in succession. For my classmates and teachers that have heard me speak for an extended amount of time, I hope you remember this monologue because this one is actually important. To my special classmates that were with me before high school, I guarantee that this speech will be better than the 12 minute long Pokémon speech I gave back in middle school. I am a better speaker now, I promise! Regardless, today will be a day in which the doubters will be proven wrong, and this speech will be so incredible that all of you will remember it for one whole week before completely forgetting about it.
Fellow classmates, we made it! We can gladly say that all of us have graduated. Considering how different and unique our high school career was, this is something to be proud of. For a lot of us, this is a day of happiness that has been anticipated for a long time. As this chapter of our lives closes, however, it leaves us with a bigger and more scary part of our lives: the future. The future is scary because just about anything can happen. It is like rolling dice; you can roll the dice, but you cannot control what number value will show up. The worst part is that we will have to deal with this largely by ourselves. The day is soon approaching where our moms won’t wake us up for school and provide for our needs. The day will come where we have to make a suitable salary to pay for food, shelter, and utilities. This all seems to be daunting, but I know that you all have the strength and determination to surpass these things. This evening I would like to share three things that I have learned throughout my education here at Meadowbrook that I believe are important to having a bright and successful future. For your convenience, I made an acronym for the words so that it is easier to remember. Interestingly, my funny little acronym spells the word DIE! For the purposes of this speech, I think that the acronym representing a die that you play games with is more appropriate than the alternative meaning of the word.
The first word is discipline. One of the most difficult things to learn is how to regulate your time and resources appropriately. This is one thing that schools try to teach to their students. I think that Meadowbrook does this exceptionally well if you care about your grades even in the slightest. The expected discipline from school will be more or less the same in the future, but there will be more on the line if you lack discipline. Getting a bad grade for a late assignment isn’t as bad as losing your job over a lack of intent, for example. For a lot of us graduates, college will test us in this regard. Having newfound independence and freedom will really show just how disciplined you really are. Learning discipline now will help you in college and greatly benefit multiple aspects of your life in the future.
The second word is integrity. Former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln once said “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”. I like this quote because it demonstrates just how important it is to be true to one’s self. It is often said that actions speak louder than words, and there is a lot of truth to that. In a world where sacred covenants are breaking and where important things are seen as expendable and where the truth can be distorted or misleading, being a young man or woman of integrity is crucial. Today’s culture endorses trivial distractions that will have us lose track of what is really important. Jesus warned his disciples of such things. In Matthew 26: 41, Jesus says “Watch and pray that you will not fall into temptation. The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak.” If Jesus told this to his friends that fell asleep when told not to, then how much more important will it be once we graduate from college! Whether you are of faith or not, being a young man or woman of integrity is both noticeable and valuable. Your integrity will make you stand out, and even if you do not completely follow the teachings that you were taught here at Meadowbrook, being a young man or woman of your word will pay dividends.
The final word is effort. I think that this is the most important word, hence why it is at the end, but I also think that it is the simplest one to explain. One of my favorite verses from the Bible, Colossians 3:23, explains this idea well. The verse reads “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.”A common misconception is that skill or talent guarantee success. This is far from true. For example, a soccer team that has the best soccer players will not win if the players don’t put in any effort. If you do not have one currently, you will likely have a boss one day. Doing things that are asked of us despite not wanting to do them is a big aspect of life. We have been doing that for 12 years! The difference maker here is how much effort you put in. A mindset of 100 percent effort will benefit your own work ethic, the fruits of your labor, and your relationship with God. Even if we do not want to, we should use our God-given talents and abilities to serve and content both God and others to the best of our ability.
I hope that you will remember at least one of these three words. I know that us graduates have the determination and strength in us to overcome whatever the future may hold. I know that I will do my best to follow through with what I said, or I will die trying. As I close, I would like to thank all of the teachers and staff that have been at Meadowbrook during my time as a student. Our class truly appreciates your heart and passion to serve and teach the students here at MCS. I pray that God will bless both the graduating class of 2022 and Meadowbrook Christian School in our future endeavors. To finish, I would like to reminisce on the instance where I kept a bunch of people in suspense.
Thank you!
Grant Williams, salutatorian
