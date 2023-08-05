Empty courts
Once again I drove by the beautiful newly resurfaced EMPTY Tennis Courts at the Lewisburg Park on my way to pay to play pickleball at the Miller Center.
Apparently when the courts were resurfaced "someone" since I cannot not find out who, decided that painting the lines for the pickleball courts, which have been there in the past and the courts were historically used every weekday and most weekend mornings with enough players to fill two often four courts, was an added expense.
I have contacted and visited the BVRA office multiple times. The only response I get is "we are working on it" or we need volunteers to tape the lines but we don’t have a professional to make sure the lines are correct. The lines apparently could have been professionally painted when the courts were resurfaced for $4,000, but to have the company return it will be $8,000. I have contacted the BVRA office and the East Buffalo Township office and again "we are working on it." It is August and still no pickleball courts available to the public on the tennis courts all of our tax dollars pay to maintain.
Susan Elmore, Winfield
-------
20 years
This November will be the 20th anniversary of the Union County WW2 honor Roll and truly is the hidden treasure of our area. If you have never seen this gorgeous monument it contains the 2,260 names that served in WW2 from our county. It was the idea of Drew Machamer and he teamed with my father-in-law, Al Hess, to make it a reality.
But 20 years of weather has taken it's toll and we are in the process of sprucing things up. The concrete in front of the monument wasn't sealed when it was built so we have secured a contractor to remedy those issues. Also the bronze on the monument has developed some white streaking and we are presently emailing with a firm near Harrisburg to clean and reseal it for us so it will be nice long into the future. Obviously all of this comes with a price and we are looking to the community for financial help in covering these costs. Any donation is tax deductible as we are a 501c3 nonprofit.
Should you want to help out checks can be sent to: Union County Veterans Foundation, 916 Washington Ave., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
We are very proud of our accomplishments in Mifflinburg as our pledge is to not only honor veterans but to do something tangible to help them.
Our yearly benefit for the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home backs that commitment up.
Everything we have achieved is because of our incredible volunteers and the citizens of this area who believe in what we are doing. We are ever so appreciative and thankyou for your continued support.
Doug and Tracy Walter, Lewisburg
