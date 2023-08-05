June used to be thought of as a month for weddings. I read that in the 1500’s in Europe, June was the month for fragrant flowers – the real reason ladies carried flowers for the wedding. There was no good smelling soap and baths were infrequent. Deodorant? Not even known.
In more contemporary times, some customs have continued, others have not. We had a number of decades that weddings in a church were the most common, but it wasn’t always so. Nowadays, a wedding will be wherever the bride wants it to be. Many are still in churches. My parents were married in a parsonage in 1940. There are now limitless settings and themes for weddings.
August weddings by generation in my family are: My dad and mother, Aug. 29; my brother and first marriage to Sandy, Aug. 31; nephew Travis and Emily, Aug. 28. By the Way, grandson Drew and Autumn’s anniversary is Aug. 6.
Happy Birthday to Travis today, Aug 5. Granddaughter Sadie’s 9th birthday will be Aug. 31. Granddaughter Vivian and Don’s daughter, Noel, will both be Aug. 19. And the day I met Jesus as my personal Savior was on Aug. 29, 1965, which was my parents’ 25th wedding anniversary.
Some of these dates in August are from memory. I don’t have time to search photo albums since I am planning to make my deadline on time. Suffice it to say, it is a popular month in our family. Proud of you all.
I’ve never been to a wedding where there weren’t flowers no matter what the month. There still might be many June weddings, but now weddings are throughout the year. The date is chosen for personal reasons by each couple. The first and only June wedding in our family was that of daughter, Paula and Duane. June 23.
Many of you have been involved in the cost of a modern wedding. Weddings until the late ‘50s and early ‘60s usually cost under $1,000. Mine was way under that for financial reasons. I also didn’t know that my parents were to pay for mine. They obviously didn’t know it either. (just kidding, of course).
In 1961, I paid all the expenses involved in the wedding including bridesmaids’ dresses, invitations and flowers.
I also bought Paul’s ring and gifts for participants and pastor, a dress for my mother, and the reception. I paid all with an amount equal to about 3 months’ salary at that time, under $300. There were no credit cards, so I had to stay in budget. When Don and I got married in April, the rings cost more than the wedding!
Then there are gifts and showers. I had no shower, and wedding gifts were blankets, towels, toasters, dish towels, etc. Pause a moment to mentally envision small, useful gifts in today’s wedding events. Instead there are gift lists in various stores!
One thing that bothers me is large weddings by couples who have been living together before marriage. Sorry if this offends you, but the Bible speaks of this. It is easy to find. The word you’d be looking for is “fornication.” I’ll not dwell on the subject, it speaks for itself. It is morally wrong, no matter what “society” says is OK. The Bible speaks of the farce of “doing what is right in your own eyes.”
There is much more could be written about this, but I wanted to look at the positive and quaint side of marriage and weddings. I admire those who wait for marriage to join together their lives as one.
I look forward to the time when the Church of Jesus Christ is joined in perfect union in heaven with the bridegroom. John 3:29, “He who has the bride is the bridegroom.” Revelation 19:7: “Let us rejoice and be glad and give him glory! For the wedding of the Lamb has come, and his bride has made herself ready.”
The church is the body of believers in Jesus Christ. Jewish and Gentile believers. I am looking forward to that wonderful eternal union in heaven. How about you? Are you ready for the bridegroom to take you to the wedding feast? If not, ask God to prepare you.
Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin.
