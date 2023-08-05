June used to be thought of as a month for weddings. I read that in the 1500’s in Europe, June was the month for fragrant flowers – the real reason ladies carried flowers for the wedding. There was no good smelling soap and baths were infrequent. Deodorant? Not even known.

In more contemporary times, some customs have continued, others have not. We had a number of decades that weddings in a church were the most common, but it wasn’t always so. Nowadays, a wedding will be wherever the bride wants it to be. Many are still in churches. My parents were married in a parsonage in 1940. There are now limitless settings and themes for weddings.

Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

