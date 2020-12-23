I don’t consider myself a lucky person. In fact I don’t think I believe much in luck. Unless luck is the circumstance in which there’s the frequent occurrence of something that doesn’t occur frequently. Like the number seven coming up in three consecutive spins of a roulette wheel; the odds of which happen to be 1/36 X 1/36 X 1/36 or 1/46,656. Luck or circumstance? So I’d rather use the word fortunate – receiving good from uncertain or unexpected sources (according to online sources). So I believe I’ve been fortunate in marriage, children, health, employment and Christmas.
My wife and I have been married since October 1979, or 41-plus years. We’ve had three boys, and each one of them is happily married with wonderful wives and children of their own. And despite being an undersized football player for some 10 years in my youth, I’ve suffered few injuries and fewer still serious illnesses. I’ve held five different full-time jobs and five part-time jobs that I’ve enjoyed and come away from with great friends. Actually, most of the above are really even about good fortune, but about good upbringing (according to my late mother), thoughtful preparation, serious consideration of options and prayer.
However, it’s in terms of Christmas that I’ve been most fortunate. I wouldn’t say of my experience “It’s a Wonderful Life.” And even though it came out the year I was born, relatively few of my 66 Christmases have been a “White Christmas.” However, I can safely say that I’ve never had to ask, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” I cannot recall a Christmas in which I’ve been majorly disappointed. In times of plenty and in times of scarcity, I’ve always counted the time shared with family and friends as one of the two most important gifts of the Christmas season. The other being the very reason there is Christmas in the first place.
This year, as with most things in the 2020 year of COVID, time with family and friends will be limited. I can accept that – because it means future time with family and friends will happen. We must all do everything we can to stay healthy and keep all of the people we love safe. This isn’t or shouldn’t be a political statement, it is a statement of medical science and following what science has indicated to be the path to regaining our country’s health. Even though I’ve had to cancel one trip to visit my family in California, I may get to see my family in New York (after quarantining for 10 days to ensure I am not infected) and maybe those in Virginia.
And so even in this severely limited time I can give thanks for another wonderful Christmas season. I wish you the same and a better 2021 than 2020. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
