I’ve challenged myself to write a column about these two subjects and find a way to connect the two. The ultimate aim is to make a spiritual application about the subject. I have made an outline, and I’m praying for the connection.
I pray all you fathers have a blessed day. I would love to tell my father once again how much I admire, respect, and love him. When he was with us here, I didn’t fail to let him know.
The same is true for Paul, the father (and grandfather) of our children. He knew without a doubt how I loved him, and the reverse is true. His children and grandchildren could never have doubted it either. They have always responded appropriately with their own ways of letting him know. My new husband, Don, deeply loves his children and subsequent generations. I am so happy he cherishes each one of them and mine too.
It doesn’t have to be a “Father’s Day” for you to make your love known to the Dads in your family. But today is a good reminder. There are wonderful cards you can buy that say exactly what you want them to know, but you can make your own or simply click his name in your phone and give that call that will be so appreciated.
What thoughts do you have of your dad as you grew up? My mind holds treasures of the different phases of my dad’s life. I was thinking just today about watching my dad mow our lawn. His mower was “self” powered. Meaning his own self. They weren’t easy to use.
In those days, the lawns were just “patches” around the house. No power motors there, and high patches around the edges were brought down with a scythe.
Our lawn here has what is called a “basin.” All the drains on our street come down to the last one, which is ours. Then it comes through two drain tiles. Sometimes it seems like a river flowing through the basin, and into the drain at the other end of our basin yard. Then the water goes under the road, meets up with drains on other roads until it finishes at Penns Creek.
What comes through our yard, brings with it road stones, mud and dirt. When the water does not run fast, it stops and piles up in the middle of the yard. The water never reaches the other drain and leaves a higher center. Each year I made a shovel sized drain through the middle of the yard, but I can’t do it anymore.
The water stays there until it sinks in or evaporates. The grass under there becomes slop for a while, then grass grows high. This “basin” is very highly pitched on the one side. The past five years I could mow it, but I have become six years older since we moved here. My arthritis tells me to stop the hard slope.
Don’t think that I don’t like water. I love the easy availability of water. I love walking in rain and in the edge water of the ocean. I like walking over bridges, riding boats, and watching and hearing water falls, no matter how small.
I don’t like flooding, people losing homes and especially lives devastated or lost from water gone wild. This is tragic.
No one can argue with the importance of water. The Bible speaks of water in many contexts. Jesus walked on water. In John, we read Jesus’ words that we will always be thirsty when we drink regular water, but if we have the water of life – the living water – that He can provide, we will never be thirsty.
Jesus has the power to wash us clean from sin and nourish us spiritually. Here, Jesus promises that living water to all who sincerely ask for it. (John 7:37-39). The salvation and spiritual nourishment that Jesus offers is compared to a stream of life-giving water – sufficient to quench our thirst. The image of refreshing water is used throughout the Bible to describe the spiritual cleansing and renewal that Jesus offers to those who open their hearts to the gospel and the Holy Spirit.
This passage is Jesus’ famous invitation, extended to any who are thirsty, to find spiritual renewal through Him. God is our Heavenly Father, and He provides the Water of Life, through Jesus Chirst – crucified, buried, and raised to life forevermore.
I find no fault with this water. The Bible, itself, is a refreshing stream of water and this no one can improve. In fact, we can read that no one can add anything to it nor take anything away. The Bible is quite perfect as God has breathed it into the hearts of the men who wrote His Words.
Now, excuse me, I worked hard today and I need a drink of water.
