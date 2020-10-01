It’s a question we get all the time.
“Why do you post stories (on social media) if you don’t allow people to read them?”
First, we allow everyone the opportunity to read the work of our local journalists. The fact that we put most of our stories behind a paywall is just business.
I’ve never been willing, or able based on the law as it stands, to walk into a retail business and take a product without paying. Hell, they even charge for chewing gum, and newspapers.
The audacity.
It’s funny how news is overwhelmingly viewed by people as something that should be free of charge. True, some news outlets post stories for all to read and then again, not all news agencies are the same.
Much like used car dealers, some are more reputable than others.
We can all recall the familiar adage, “Sometimes, you get what you pay for.”
Here at The Standard-Journal, we provide our staff with wages, benefits such as health insurance and paid time off, and mileage. We also have expenses, which includes, but is not limited to: Insurance, taxes, utilities, computers, cameras, newsprint and services such as the Associated Press. There’s so much more, too.
Yes, we utilize social media to remind people of the work we do each and every day to provide local residents with the best in local news, community and sports coverage. There’s no shortage of local businesses that do the exact same thing, but I’ve never seen anyone question the reason behind those posts, and whether or not they should advertise their own product — in the way they see fit.
Somehow, news is different though.
Occasionally, we have readers that step up and attempt to enlighten those who post such questions. It is much appreciated.
We strive to provide the best in local news coverage, scholastic sports and features spotlighting people in our communities. We are there for school board meetings no other media outlet bothers to cover, your children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and both the tragic and uplifting events that happen across the valley.
It’s work we take pride in, and we know plenty of you value the effort.
For the rest — those who question why we don’t allow everyone to read all of our products free of charge — let’s not forget you saw something that piqued your curiosity, or you wouldn’t have posted a question on social media.
We should also remind you that there is plenty of information on our website, from special sections to highly popular publications — like the only local comprehensive scholastic football preview in the area — available free of charge on our website.
For those of you with subscriptions, you’re entitled to ALL content on our website free of charge. And, our website is updated 24 hours a day with not only local information, but the latest breaking state, national and international news from the Associated Press.
We’ve been here for over 130 years, and we plan on sticking around for plenty more. Thanks to those of you who make that possible.
We’ll continue to strive to bring you the best in local news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.