Taunting incident mars school district
Some people might believe that what is to follow in this editorial would be positioned better on a sports page rather than an opinion page. After all, the editorial deals with a sports-related incident.
But not so. While the foundation of the editorial is an incident that occurred at a high school ice hockey game, the bigger point of this writing is about the respect and decency all parents should strive to instill in their children, from their early years until the time they leave home to pursue their hopes and dreams.
Respect and decency were in short supply during an Oct. 28 game between the Armstrong River Hawks and Mars Fightin’ Planets at the Armstrong team’s Belmont Ice Arena near the Western Pennsylvania municipality of Kittanning. And, that short supply was not due to animosities between players on the two teams, but instead the “audacity” of the Mars team to have a female goalie.
Armstrong student spectators who taunted the Mars goalie with vulgar chants apparently forgot — or perhaps never had known, or were too immature to accept — that they were living in an enlightened age where women continue to make big strides on myriad fronts, including in numerous aspects of sports.
Haven’t those student spectators heard — whether their parents are Republicans or Democrats, Independents or none of them — that this country’s vice president is a woman? No American should dismiss the possibility that there and likely will be women presidents in the years ahead.
Closer to Kittanning, perhaps the spectators in question never have pondered the possibility that someday they might be working for a company headed by a female chief executive. Are they readying vulgar chants for use when they are opposed to company policies that female chief executive might put in effect?
If they decide to join one of the nation’s military services after high school, do they think they will be brave enough and “courageously” disrespectful not to salute a female officer who is passing by?
And, if their vehicle is stopped by a female state trooper or municipal police officer, will they be armed with the perceived courage to shout vulgarities at the trooper or officer – especially if they are not intoxicated?
At home, do right-thinking fathers condone vulgar disrespect tossed at the children’s mother?
Such obnoxious conduct has no place at sporting events, either — again, not in what is supposed to be an enlightened society. In addition, it was not OK during the younger years of the spectators’ parents, grandparents and great-grandparents.
The criticism that has been directed toward the Armstrong spectators since the Oct. 28 game, as reported in a Nov. 8 Mirror article, is unquestionably deserved. So is the punishment that has been meted out, if it is the “appropriate school discipline” that Armstrong’s principal says it is.
However, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League delivered the proper message by barring Armstrong students from River Hawks’ hockey games and placing the school’s team on probation for the remainder of the current season, including the playoffs.
That still is not enough. Parents of the Armstrong spectators should be asking themselves how such disrespect aimed at a female player and damaging of Armstrong’s reputation could be a product of their own homes.
Indeed, that demands soul-searching far beyond any sports page.
— Altoona Mirror
___
The people must decide how to spend the federal windfall coming to Pennsylvania
The towns and boroughs of Central Pennsylvania are about to get millions upon millions of federal dollars, thanks to President Biden’s “American Rescue Plan Act,” and local officials are salivating over how they will spend the money.
We have a word of caution: not so fast.
PennLive’s Charles Thompson likens what’s happening to nine cities and towns in Pennsylvania to winning the lottery. The jackpot for Pennsylvania is about $170 million. But a whole lot of people have a stake in the winning ticket, and they are starting to demand their cut.
Joe Robinson, executive director of the MLK Leadership Development Institute and the Rev. Richard Hampton, senior pastor of Turner Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, are leading the “American Rescue Equity Team,” and they have some suggestions worth considering they recently presented to PennLive’s Editorial Board.
Rev. Turner, who is also moderator of the Central Baptist Association, says the money should be used to help people who have suffered job losses and other catastrophes during the pandemic. And, he says, it’s an opportunity to address some of the social inequities that have hurt Black and Brown communities in Pennsylvania.
The Rev. Franklin E. Hairston’Allen, president of the Harrisburg NAACP, is another member of the coalition, and he wants the money used to train people for work as well as to help people in urban areas get to jobs in suburban locations. Using some of the millions to improve mass transit in the region sounds like a wise investment. And, he makes a good point that the supply chain problems that surfaced during the pandemic underscore the need for more truck drivers.
The American Rescue Equity Team has even more ideas they want to share with those controlling the federal largesse. The group includes the Rev. Earl Harris, former president of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, who joins the others in proposing a disparity study be done to identify who’s been left out of previous government projects. And they’re advocating for non-profits and minority-owned businesses. They point to Tarik Casteel, owner of TLC Construction and Renovation and Mark Hawthorne, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg, both part of the American Rescue Equity Team who are asking for input into how the federal funds will be distributed.
Robinson says everyone would benefit from improving broadband to help residents in both poor urban and rural areas. He argues stable internet connection is now a necessity for education and for employment. And he’s right, too many areas still lack fast, reliable broadband service.
All of these are great suggestions for a shopping spree and could have a long-lasting, positive impact on our region. Nationally, the act is sending $45.6 billion to metropolitan areas, with the most money to Pennsylvania headed to Philadelphia (nearly $1.1 billion) and Pittsburgh ($335 million). Here’s what some cities in Central Pennsylvania will get:
— Harrisburg: $47,074,000
— Lancaster: $39,519,000
— York: $35,305,000
— Lebanon: $16,672,000
— Carlisle: $9,186,000
— Chambersburg: $7,763,000
— Hanover: $7,573,000
— Waynesboro: $4,252,000
— Gettysburg: $3,137,000
We urge government officials who will dole out all of this dough to ensure they hear from the public on how the money will be spent, and that their decision-making is clear and transparent.
The American Rescue Equity Team has stepped up to offer its ideas, and they all are good ones. Other groups likely will have their ideas on how to spend the money. We urge government leaders to hold town halls, Zoom meetings and public forums –anything but private, closed-door huddles—so every resident can feel like they hit the jackpot and finally won the doggone lottery.
— Harrisburg Patriot-News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.