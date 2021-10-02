“Let the children come to me, do not hinder them; for to such belongs the kingdom of God. Truly, I say to you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child shall not enter it.” (Mark 10:14-15)
I have long wondered what it is that makes a child belong to the kingdom of God and thus receive it like a child. I am always trying to figure things in the Bible out. So I thought that I heard a clue when I was talking to someone about the importance of loving unconditionally like God always does, and everyone in the Kingdom of Heaven does. He said, “Children love unconditionally.” I remembered then how my wife told me that when her newborn son was placed into her arms, he gazed up at her with unconditional love. And from that very moment she looked back at him with unconditional love. This gives me insight into the heavenly bond that exists between mother and child in the best mother-child relationships in life. So it makes sense that it is unconditional love like God’s which makes you belong to the kingdom of God and makes you capable of experiencing the first fruits of heaven now on earth.
But I have to deal with some of the theology that has been arrived at by other people who were trying to figure these things out. I am giving the idea of the new born baby being born with heavenly unconditional love. So the baby is born perfectly sinless, whereas other theologians say that we are all born with “Original Sin,” because Adam and Eve sinned in the Garden of Eden. And Genesis 3:14-19 even lists the troubles that will be endured because of Adam and Eve’s sin.
Yet God did not create either Adam or Eve sinful. He originally created them without sin. So babies can be born, as I believe, without sin. Sin occurs then from their actions after they are born. And the troubles listed are things they will face because of the actions of humans, as humans have acted and continue to act in the world. I might point to Global Warming, which is caused by our actions, rather than God’s original Creation, which God declared “very good” in Genesis 1:31.
“If the Roman Catholic church had not bought into the Augustinian doctrine of Original Sin, they might have been spared the dilemma of explaining what would happen to babies who died before they could be baptized to cleanse them of that Original Sin. It did not seem right to condemn them to Hell. Yet they could not be allowed into Heaven with their Original Sin. So they created a place called “Limbo” which is neither Heaven nor Hell where such babies would go forever.
But that unconditional love that babies may be born with can disappear when they experience a world in which people do not love them or others unconditionally. Yet if unconditional love makes Heaven heavenly, it can also make life on this earth more heavenly. So I have found that if I love other people unconditionally it makes my life feel more heavenly, even if they do not love me back. Perhaps that is because I have experienced the joy that comes from loving people unconditionally in my life.
