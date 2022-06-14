Editors note: The Standard-Journal will be running the speeches delivered by speakers at high school ceremonies for the Class of 2022. Today, the speeches delivered during the Mifflinburg Area High School’s ceremony.
A Last-Minute Lesson
I’d like to start off by thanking everyone here tonight on behalf of the class of 2022. Thank you Mr. Lichtel, Mr. Strausburg, Mrs. Spickler, Ms. Anderson, Mrs. Sunderland, and Mrs. McClintock for all of your hard work over the past few weeks to make this event happen. Thank you teachers for your dedication throughout the years. Thank you families for guiding us along our journeys and helping us at every step. Finally, I’d like to thank my fellow graduates for always having my back-quite literally tonight, as they have to stare at my back for the next ten minutes.
Now, I’d like to take a moment for my fellow graduates to think about what they’ve learned over the past four years. Well, if I know my peers well enough, many of them are screaming in their heads “the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell!” But seriously, there was a lot we learned throughout our high school experiences. We all learned math, science, English, and history. However, high school has taught us more than just the basics; our experiences have given us countless life lessons.
Many of us have had the opportunity to be a leader, be it in sports, clubs, classes, families, or communities. Whether we realized it or not, we have all stepped up in some way. We have provided guidance to others, we have led and completed incredible projects, and we have taken on numerous roles and positions. As leaders, we felt independent, confident, and powerful, which brings us to our second life lesson.
This lesson can be best summarized by the adage of a wise man: “With great power comes great responsibility.” As high school students, there were a lot of expectations and responsibilities put on us. We were expected to get good grades, have part-time jobs, join sports and clubs, help our families, and volunteer in our community. For those of us who have held leadership positions in these activities, we had the responsibility of fulfilling the duties associated with these roles. We also had to take responsibility for ourselves, like when we would accidentally break glassware in Mr. Wells’s room, or when we set off the fire alarms with a fog machine.
Alright, I’m sure many of you have heard this next part all before at graduation last year, and the year before that, so I’ll try to keep it brief. We endured the majority of our high school experience in a global pandemic. Admittedly, it was hard and painful, but it was also beneficial. We have become adaptable as we learned how to adjust to constantly changing ways of life. Moreover, we have developed a sense of determination and resilience as we persevered through the obstacles these past two and a half years have presented. Not to mention the bragging rights we’ll have over our future children.
One of the greatest subjects high school has taught us about is ourselves. Of course, we literally learned about ourselves in anatomy and psychology classes. But we also learned about our identity through our social experiences. We developed long-lasting friend groups, discovered our interests, and embraced our strengths. Today, we have a clearer picture of who we are, and who we want to be in the future. And now for our last, but certainly not least, lesson from high school. We learned that Mr. Strausburg is, in fact, not a weatherman.
Although high school has provided these and other lessons for our class, there is still a lot for us to learn. Many of these lessons I have yet to discover for myself, but I do have one that I want to share with my fellow graduates. Don’t procrastinate. I know that many of you like to follow the motto “if tomorrow is not the due date, today is not the do date,” including me. I know for a fact that my mom can confirm this. I also know that the adults in the audience will agree with me when I say that this doesn’t work in the real world. Whether it’s an essay for college or a project for your employer, pushing off deadlines never ends well. But this is about more than the short-term deadlines in life; it’s about the greater things in life, the ones that don’t have set deadlines. The ones that all share one final deadline: your deadline. We only have one life, so make it count. Travel the world, raise a family, ask for that promotion, quit your 9-5 for your dream job, and ask out that girl you see around a lot. Don’t wait for a deadline, because it’ll be too late. So, after everything you’ve learned in high school and everything you’ll learn after you walk out of here today, I know that each of you will do great things.
Joshua Hauck, valedictorian
‘Beauty In Balance’
Good evening! I would like to begin my address with a thank you. A thank you that extends to all who are in attendance this evening and those who could not be here or are no longer with us. Thank you to parents, guardians, friends, and loved ones for your love, nourishment, and support that has helped us make it to this monumental part of our lives. Thank you to administration and faculty for your guidance and knowledge, whether it be educational or moral. I would also like to give a special thank you to staff from all the different buildings and fields of work, who will be leaving their positions and graduating with us today. In the time you have been here, each of you has developed your own special program and memories. All of you will be missed greatly and your legacies will not be forgotten.
Now, class of 2022, congratulations. Despite any assistance you have received up until this moment, each of you individually were responsible for getting yourselves here today. All of you have unique personal stories and obstacles that you have overcome to get here. Not to mention the challenges we all have had to share. It is no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has made an impact on our lives. Not only have we had to endure the past three years, but we also had to face the peak of the pandemic during our toughest years in school, a struggle that should not go without recognition. However, over the course of the past three years, our society has tended to dwell on the pandemic so I think it is more important to recognize, perhaps the most challenging setback that all of us have had to face, senioritis. Yes, despite this horrific disease, everyone has been able to make it here today. Through your hard work and dedication, you will finally get to leave this gym tonight feeling proud and confident, not because you won the Presidental Fitness Award but because you are finally a graduate. A huge accomplishment that deserves a congratulations and a round of applause.
As we embark on the next chapter of our lives, I would like to give a word of advice, and do so I have brought with me an orchid. This plant represents the best of the best. Almost every grocery store and florist shop supplies them and when searching what are the most beautiful flowers in the world the orchid is found on almost every list. Aside from the stunning design on the petals, this flourishing specimen of life is also known and loved for its unique anatomy and production of monosymmetric flowers, separating it from most “common plants”. Oftentimes throughout my life, I have found myself wanting to be like this orchid.
For those of you who do not know me, I have had an ongoing battle with perfectionism throughout my life. This means that I strived to be like this orchid, outselling other plants and pushing myself to reach unobtainable goals so I can be separate from the majority. My focus has mainly revolved around academics but for some of you who also push yourself, it could be in athletics, the arts, or even trying to obtain the “perfect” body.
Of course, having the grit to be the best in these areas is not a bad attribute. Many monumental figures such as Amelia Earheart, Martin Luther King Jr., and Bethany Hamilton would not have made an impact if they lacked motivation. However, during your strives for success in the future, make sure you have time for other priorities.
During the times that I have become so self-indulged in achieving perfect grades, I began to ignore the things that matter most. I would miss opportunities to hang out with my friends, I lost countless hours of sleep, and my mental health began to decline. All the time I spent attempting to look like this orchid, I ended up looking more like this. This pathetic little thing is my own orchid. In the past five years, it has made several attempts to regrow a flower, and each time it has died. Perhaps this is because the label that read “Water with one ice cube every three weeks.” was lying to me or it just simply never received the right balance of ingredients it needs to survive. Without the right amount of sunlight, soil, and water it could not grow and the same concept can be applied to us.
As we leave here today we will be filled with new opportunities and desires. I encourage you to explore these with zeal but be cautious that you still balance your relationships. Your relationship with mental and physical health. Your relationship with friends and work. Your relationship with what you love and whom you love. Without all of these aspects of life, you can not receive the right nutrients to be the best just like this orchid. Without all of these relationships, you cannot create the momentous memories that you have. Without relationships, Gabe and Ben would not have been able to collect and store one hundred seventy-eight water bottles. Without Mr. Maneval’s love, Sam would have never received a signed portrait of him. And without the guidance that friendship brings, Sara’s car would have been parked crooked for more than the first two weeks of school. These are just a few glimpses of the many cherished moments of our time at this school. As we depart tonight, continue to remember all the memories you have and maintain a balance in your life so you continue to make more in your future!
Once again, congratulations class of 2022, and good luck to all of you!
Claire … signing out
Claire Hayes, salutatorian
--
More.
It’s so crazy to think we’re getting out of here. Don’t worry I’m not going to give you a sappy summary of our school years but honestly it just feels a bit too early for this. High School was fleeting, and we were warned about that but it didn’t help to miss out on so many in-person days either. It’s a weird time. We’re growing up in days where every single thing is in our faces. COVID. Media. War. Turmoil in all shapes and sizes; and of course we mustn’t forget Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. We see what our peers are doing all the time, not that we want to see your sixth Starbucks drink this week, but we must see it because you posted it and we’re nosy (or at least I am). There’s a consistent pressure living nowadays, I understand I’m talking crazy considering I’m not living through the Black Plague or WW2 (Well not quite…). However, there seriously is. We’re seeing all the bad, a fraction of the good, we’re constantly comparing ourselves to others because of what we see online, and we’re seeing everyone publicize their triumph. Despite or dare I say because of this, we forget to see our own triumph. We forget to see ourselves. (Outside of the Snapchat home screen of course.)
There are a few things that are lost in the world today. We analyze others intently, which is good because social awareness is a superpower. However, it’s important we analyze ourselves. I have always found the concept of self-awareness to be so underrated. Ask yourself why you’re reacting the way you have, why you’re passionate about this or that, and why you are the way you are. It’s beautiful to know yourself and why you tick the way you do. It’s through that that we learn how to make others tick a certain way too.
Take pride in yourself, always. Not because of your strengths but because you have flaws. You’re human. You’re a process of trial and error. Be proud of your strengths and weaknesses equally because they are what shape you as a human. True confidence comes when you submit to the world and are hungry. Hungry to learn. Hungry to be the small fish in a big pond. Hungry to connect with others and learn from them. Hungry for a McDonald’s Bundle Box or a Sheetz MTO. Whatever you’re feeling.
It’s the era of superficial gratification and artificial connections. Be organic. Embrace the fact that you are one of many and work hard to be one who impacts many. Ask questions all the time to anyone. Don’t let a word be left unspoken or a question left unanswered. Always communicate to the best of your ability. We don’t need to do it perfectly, we just have to try.
Nobody’s perfect. Except maybe our younger siblings in our parents’ eyes, but seriously nobody’s perfect. That is why everyone here is “perfect.” If none of us are, then whatever, we are all it. I know it sounds stupid but if it’s unattainable then we have to take another approach. Just a little optimism goes a long way. Anyway, there’s one thing that determines if someone is a good person. Waking up. Taking on the day, and consciously trying to do better. To do more. Stopping is a huge issue. Conformity is a huge issue. You’ve got to want more. More is passion, success, love, failure, sadness, joy, and everything in between. It’s everything that contributes to the mosaic that is the human person.
You’ve probably noticed I’ve used the word we a lot. At this point of the speech, I’ve used it 22 times. This is because we’re a community. The human race is one big we. Don’t forget that. We all affect each other. It’s a big chain reaction, so we’re at the subservience of each other in a way. It’s nice.
I will say this much about myself though. I’ve been homeless three separate times. For months. Slept in a car or on the floor of a family acquaintance’s house on one mattress with my entire family on it. I walked 20 minutes to school because my parents didn’t have a car. I showered with a bucket and a bar of soap. (Which is surprisingly very fun I’m not gonna lie.) My family’s struggled to eat many times. Life’s hard. I don’t resent my parents at all for the hardship. As I speak to you now I’m still technically homeless. I mean, I’ve been crashing at the Breed’s household since I got kicked out at the beginning of the summer, which I am very grateful for. Longest sleepover ever. I’m like the definition of “your son’s annoying friend.” Always there. Anyway, yeah, I’ve had it rough. Yet I stand here with my peers, graduating at the same time, and going to college soon. I don’t want pity. I just want you all to see and know that no matter the predisposition, as long as you wake up, take on the day, try to do better, and try to do more, you will win.
I have no right to advise any of you necessarily. I’m pretty average when it comes down to it. I just have the privilege to stand before you and say all of this. I’m not special or anything. I’ve made many many mistakes. We all have. Don’t beat yourself up over it. As I said before, we’re all just one of many. Continue to chase passion. Continue to chase success as we see it within our own eyes. Continue to chase a better tomorrow for all. What matters is that we continue to chase more. Thank you all very much for listening and thank you for laughing at the mediocre jokes even if it was awkward fake laughter. Let’s get this thing rolling again.
Anthony Serrano, speaker at large
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.