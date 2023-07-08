Happy Birthday dear sister, Anne. She is 5 years younger than I. I remember when she came home from the hospital. I tease her that was when our Mom got the girl she really wanted.

What is true about that statement is that I was a typical Daddy’s girl. This required being outside much of the time. Our older brother was also an outside person. Anne, instead, was known to be with our mother more frequently. Although not always indoors, just being with her was what brought her comfort.

Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

