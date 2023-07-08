Happy Birthday dear sister, Anne. She is 5 years younger than I. I remember when she came home from the hospital. I tease her that was when our Mom got the girl she really wanted.
What is true about that statement is that I was a typical Daddy’s girl. This required being outside much of the time. Our older brother was also an outside person. Anne, instead, was known to be with our mother more frequently. Although not always indoors, just being with her was what brought her comfort.
As we grew older, our age gap closed somewhat. We did hula hoop, jitterbug, and other youth activities. Our family all frequently went to a Saturday night movie, be it at the drive-in or walk-in theater. Every day for years, the whole family hand-milked our dairy cows.
As adults, the age difference melted away. Our personalities are very different. But this is common. Some of it has to do with what order you were born into the family.
There is a whole psychology about this, and is often found to be correct. The three children in our family fit the birth order profile almost perfectly. There is a book I recommend that is fun and interesting. It is called, of course, The Birth Order Book, by Kevin Leman. In many ways, I am a typical middle child, except that I am the oldest daughter, so I have some first-born characteristics too.
Anne is pretty close to the descriptions of youngest child and Jerry, the oldest. You may enjoy reading this book if only to see if you fit the stereotype of birth order.
Some differences I see in children today is that they don’t interact with siblings as much as in the past for different reasons. I have recently listened to two youngsters talking about their video games, TV, and other distractions. When asked if they play outside in the summer, they both said “no.”
They answered subsequent questions that they only play electronic games. Perhaps this is why some children cannot play with other children appropriately. Also, family times are at a minimum in many families. There are individual activities for children lessons, sports, etc. It is even difficult at times for parents to attend all events.
One perfect parent, our heavenly Father, is fair to all, and he is always there. There is much in the Bible to confirm this fact. But we children aren’t perfect. There is a song by Bill Gaither called The Family of God. It tells how we who are adopted children of God, through faith in Jesus Christ, have much in common.
It also tells that we call each other brother and sister. This is as it should be, and I guess we act like siblings in many ways. The way to grow strong spiritually is to read the letters our father wrote us. According to the Bible, we are to grow in grace and in the knowledge of Jesus Christ our Savior. Notice that grace goes with knowledge of Christ, and we should be growing in this knowledge every day by finding out from the Bible how God wants us to live.
Bill Gaither’s song goes on to say, “I’m so glad I’m a part of the Family of God. But we are imperfect.” The song goes on to say. “I’ve been washed in the fountain, cleansed by the blood. Joint heirs with Jesus, as we travel this sod, for I’m part of the family, the family of God.”
As I travel miles to speak at events, I meet many people. I can often recognize my relatives by the things of which they speak. Being in the same family, whether it is the Christian family, or the earthly one, there are characteristics that make us often look like and act like our family members.
I hope you are enjoying your Christian family, but also your earthly family. In my case, my sister, my friend is my sister twice. It makes me happy to know we will be sisters forever. She is my only blood sister, but through the blood of Jesus I have many others.
I have two sisters who were Paul’s sisters. And since I married Don, his two sisters are now my sisters. My birth sister, Anne, has a birthday July 6. Don’s two sisters have birthdays July 5 and July 7. That’s neat to see in my calendar. Happy Birthday Nancy (5th), Anne (6th) Sandy (7th). My brother’s wife, Ellie (also my sister), has a birthday this month too. What fun! I hope you readers are enjoying your relatives too.
