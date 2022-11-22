Keeping children well for the holidays

Dr. Stacey Cummings

Like many children’s care facilities nationwide, Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and our pediatric outpatient clinics have been at or near capacity since September.

Two key issues are at play. The first is fewer pediatric inpatient beds in other hospitals. The second is the unprecedented early and lasting surge in viral illness in our children, particularly due to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Stacey Cummings, M.D., is the division chief of Geisinger Outpatient Pediatrics

