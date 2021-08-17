Governing with gimmicks
Elected officials have long used these “gimmicks” to avoid direct votes. The like to hide behind these gimmicks.
The tax-per-mile will affect “average folks” driving to work or daily lives. How do you track/account this tax?
Try deriving pay from income or sales or other broadly collected tax. Business and corporations benefit hugely from good transportation systems. Increase corporate tax rates.
Maybe tap the exponential growth in casino, sports, online gambling! Oh forgot that was for school property tax reduction! LOL LOL. What a joke.
My two or three cents.
Joe Brzostowski,
Milton
Experts?
Here we are at the beginning of another school year. We just completed the bus route bid process and we were provided the guidelines that we will be required to follow this school year. We were told that we will be required to wear masks because they have placed school busses under public transportation.
Well, if that is the case then, all the community residents please stand out along the curb, and I’ll stop and pick you up and take you to wherever you want to go. Clearly that will not happen, but you can see how this is a classic example of educated ignorance and stupidity. We call them experts, such as, Dr. Rochelle Wilensky, head of the CDC and our favorite Dr. Anthony Fauci. These two alone are so wishy washy that you can no longer place any faith in what they say. Both individuals have said that if you get the vaccine, you will no longer have to wear a mask. Now they say that we still need to wear the mask because of the Delta virus, which is, can be or will be worse than COVID-19. They don’t know that!
I lived in earthquake country for 17 years and every time we had an earthquake the experts, and the news, would report that there will be after shocks (and there were) and that they could be more severe than the earthquake itself. The operative words there, could be, because they didn’t know any better than anyone else if the aftershocks would be worse or not, but they made sure they put unsupported fear in the people. In the 17 years I lived there I never experienced aftershocks greater than the original quake.
So, these so-called experts keep spewing out negativity about this virus and its variants. They say they are going by the science. Well, they can’t be. The mainstream media is not interested in reporting the truth about the virus but inducing this perpetual panic by cherry picking and often using false information and reporting negativity daily. For example, CNN recently reported that more children are being hospitalized then ever before in the state of Texas and yet Gov. Gregg Abbott filed a petition to keep school officials from exercising their freedom to institute new mask requirements. That was based on faulty data. It was reported that the city of Dallas had 5,800 new cases involving children in a 7-day period. That was not true. The CDC corrected that figure buy issuing a statement that those cases were since the inception of the virus and that there was only 783 new cases from July 1 to Aug. 9. It was also reported that there was 528 cases a day when in actuality there was 19 per day. If the CDC cannot claim that masks and the vaccine help curtail the spreading of the virus then how to hell can they mandate that we wear masks.
What is an expert? The dictionary defines expert as: “a person who has special skill or knowledge in some particular field; specialist; authority: the highest rating in rifle marksmanship, above that of marksman and sharpshooter.” It is time we take a stand against the control the government has on our lives and tell them enough is enough and we are not taking it anymore. The latter part of the definition for expert best describes the experts in the political arena who are taking aim on our rights and freedoms. I have been around 75 years and experienced many pandemics. Never in my life have I seen a more irresponsible government then the one handling the current situation.
Open your eyes and see what this is leading to. Start now by telling the school board that you will not tolerate forcing the children to wear masks all day long in school when there is no scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of wearing masks. You need to remind the staff, teachers and superintendent who pays their salaries and let them know you will not tolerate senseless decisions. Have some backbone and stand up, rise up and fight back.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg
