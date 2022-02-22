Donald Meenen didn’t file for unemployment, so when he received a check in July for $869, he knew he had become one of the thousands of victims of unemployment fraud in Pennsylvania.
Following advice from his accountant, Meenen mailed the check back to the state. His accountant filed a fraud claim through the Department of Labor & Industry’s website.
“I thought that was the end of it,” said Meenen, of South Whitehall.
It wasn’t.
He got another surprise in the mail recently, a tax liability document from the state for the unemployment compensation that had been paid in his name.
The document, form 1099-G, said he had received $1,738 and that information would be sent to the IRS.
“I don’t want to get stuck paying taxes on it,” Meenen told me.
The state says he won’t have to. But he shouldn’t even have to be worrying.
Meenen reported the fraud in his name six months before the 1099 was issued. That should have been plenty of time for the state to investigate his case and close it before a tax document was spit out of the state’s automated system.
I heard from another fraud victim who didn’t get a 1099, so the documents can be headed off.
This problem isn’t new. It happened last year, too.
State officials still are struggling to investigate fraudulent claims filed by identity thieves who cashed in during the rush of applications for benefits during the pandemic.
At the start of the pandemic, the state was relying on an antiquated system, using 1970s technology, that was susceptible to fraud.
A new system was rolled out in June. It also was immediately hit by scammers. They use personal information stolen through data breaches and phishing schemes to commit identity theft and claim unemployment under someone else’s name.
Most of the time they try to direct the money to a bank account they control.
Meenen didn’t get a second check, so he’s unsure what happened to the rest of the money the state says it paid him.
Unemployment compensation systems nationwide were ruthlessly exploited by scammers during the pandemic, often through sophisticated, organized schemes that still are under investigation.
The state Independent Fiscal Office estimates that Pennsylvania’s unemployment system paid about $4.5 billion in fraudulent claims in 2020 and about $1.5 billion in 2021. That includes traditional state insurance and special pandemic programs funded by the federal government.
Some of that money was recouped. Labor & Industry recovered more than $46 million in 2020. Since then, the Pennsylvania Treasury has recovered another $1.1 billion, some of which will have to be returned to the federal government.
The amount of fraud has decreased recently, Jennifer Berrier, secretary of the Department of Labor & Industry, told state lawmakers recently.
The new system has blocked more than 442,000 fraudulent claims and prevented the theft of about $4.7 billion in state and federal benefits. It has additional security, requiring claimants to prove their identity through verification vendor ID.me.
But many fraud cases haven’t been resolved. There is a backlog of about 37,000.
While that’s well down from 100,000 cases in October, that’s still too many. And it’s taking too long to resolve them.
“It could take several months before we’re looking at someone,” Berrier testified before the House Labor & Industry Committee on Feb 10.
Additional staff have been assigned to work fraud cases, and more workers are being hired. As they come on board, the investigation time should be reduced to weeks instead of months, Berrier said.
The cases are time consuming to investigate and to attempt to recover the stolen funds, department spokesperson Erin James told me.
“We prioritize cases where the victim is actually seeking unemployment benefits because time is of the essence for them,” she said.
If the state needs to hire even more people to resolve these problems swiftly, and to improve communication with victims, then it should. Pennsylvania has banked millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funds. That money is supposed to be spent solving pandemic-related problems, and this is a huge one.
With tax season upon us, some victims are feeling victimized again.
Meenen is not the only one I’ve heard from.
Gary Blockus, of Laurys Station, had a similar experience.
He learned that a crook filed an unemployment claim in his name in July, when his employer was notified about it.
Blockus, a former colleague at The Morning Call, did what the state tells people to do. He filed fraud reports with the Department of Labor & Industry and police.
Like Meenen, he never heard from the unemployment office about whether his case was resolved.
He learned months later it hadn’t been.
In December, he got an unemployment debit card from the state. In early February, he got a 1099-G saying he had received $1,738 in unemployment income.
If an investigation has concluded and a claim is verified as being fraudulent, victims are not sent a 1099, James told me. Forms are automatically generated and sent to all other claimants at the end of the year, including those whose fraud reports remain under investigation.
Labor & Industry notifies the IRS about 1099s that are suspected to have been issued as the result of identity theft, James said. As investigations are completed, the department follows up with the IRS about any changes to the 1099, such as zeroing them out. Updated forms also are sent to claimants.
After receiving the 1099, Blockus emailed the state unemployment office, questioning how his fraud case was handled.
“You obviously ignored my phone calls and emails that I was the victim of identity theft, and still paid out unemployment compensation to someone, but not me,” Blockus wrote.
Blockus is concerned the 1099 tax form will delay his tax return from being processed promptly by the IRS, delaying any refund he is owed.
The state, following guidance from the IRS, tells fraud victims to file their tax return without including the 1099 income.
Blockus fears the IRS will flag his return, though, because it won’t match the income information in IRS systems.
“It’s going to hold up my return,” he said.
Getting nowhere with the unemployment office, Blockus sought help from state Rep. Gary Day, R-Lehigh.
“I did not file for unemployment, never received the funds, and never was told how to return this credit/debit card,” Blockus wrote to Day’s office.
“I cannot get a live person at Pa. unemployment. I work during daytime hours and do not have time to take off to sit through a 5-hour phone queue that only tells me to call back the next day because there are no more openings that day. Please help me get this fraud income removed from my income.”
After I asked the Department of Labor & Industry about Blockus, it called and told him a corrected 1099-G form would be sent in a few months showing zero income.
He said the state again told him the IRS advises fraud victims to file their taxes without the fraudulent income. He was told there should be no delay in processing.
“We shall see on that last point,” Blockus said.
The IRS says on its website there “should” not be delays in processing returns.
It doesn’t say there “won’t” be delays. That’s not reassuring. Blockus and Meenen have reasons to be concerned.
The IRS is a massive bureaucracy with many automated systems. If figures don’t match, I fear flags will be raised.
And with the IRS still trying to catch up from the work that was delayed during the pandemic, any return that has to be reviewed manually has the potential to sit for a while.
If the state would have closed out their fraud cases sooner, Blockus, Meenen and others wouldn’t be in this mess.
