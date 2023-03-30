Every year on March 30, we recognize and celebrate our physicians during National Doctors’ Day. This day reminds us to think of those who care for our families and us physically, mentally, and emotionally. Doctors are there for us in our times of need, helping us face our biggest battles and celebrate our greatest triumphs. Whether it’s a long partnership for a chronic condition or treatment for a sudden unexpected illness, we trust that our physicians are there for us. We follow their instructions and trust in their knowledge of medicine — and in their knowledge of us as people.
These days, we expect personalized care, and our doctors continually deliver. They work long hours, adding patients to an already-full schedule; staying on top of the latest technology, therapies, and medications; listening to us; and consulting with colleagues on the best treatment regimens to manage our care. It’s time to let them know we appreciate this dedication by recognizing them for their commitment to us and those we care about most.
