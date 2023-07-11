In the new “Barbie” movie, one of the dolls is played by a transgender actor who was assigned male at birth. It’s far from the most important thing in the world, but it’s one of many wake-up calls in the culture today.

A 1980s ad campaign, which I can still hear in my head, had girls declaring: “We girls can do anything. Right, Barbie?” It’s just a toy. But taking the girl from Barbie does seem to take away the point of it.

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute. klopez@nationalreview.com.

