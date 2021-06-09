Russia’s Vladimir Putin does not call Biden the American President he calls him the American Patient. The Biden family has been compromised by their dealings with China and Joe will never stand up to China. Harris is a habitual liar as was demonstrated by her recent visit to Guatemala where she told leading officials that the United States has a closed border policy. She went on to say “do not come to America as you will be sent home.” Leading officials and other Guatemalans told investigative reporter Sarah Carter of Fox that they do not trust the United States. Are we really being taken serious by the world?
I have heard that there are those who voted for Biden that are now saying, had they known things would be like they are they would not have voted for him. Give me a break, the handwriting was on the wall. If you listen to the mainstream media, you need to understand that they are part of the problem, and they are responsible for spreading propaganda. The Democrats and the deep state are out to destroy America.
They say they want to bring unity while promoting division. They continually degrade the white population while spreading racism throughout the country and the world. They committed fraud to win an election to gain unprecedented power so they can rule this country with an iron fist as is demonstrated by raised clinched fist logos and symbols.
They are setting in motion the second phase of their plan by legislating HR1. Take a look at HR1 and SR1 for yourself. (H.R.1 — 117th Congress (2021-2022): For the People Act of 2021 | Congress.gov | Library of Congress). The document is 401 pages containing 148,516 words. It is amazing that it takes our congressional leaders that many words to reestablish integrity in our voting system when I can write that is less than one thousand words. This bill is packed with provisions to stack the supreme court, make Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. states, kill the filibuster, and destroy the voting rights of the American people.
It does not matter if the Democrats or the Republicans are in power and control the Executive Branch, the House of Representative, and the Senate. It is human beings that fill the positions that make up the government. If they are consumed in power, they will stop at nothing to hold on to that power. Eventually that power turns into tyranny, anarchism, socialism and finally communism.
If this is the government you want, then be prepared to be ruled out of Beijing in the People’s Republic of China. If not, then it is time you stand up and fight for your rights and freedom. The current administration is dividing the country not uniting it. Remember, United we stand Divided we fall.
Murray says you have two options in life. You either speak the truth as you see it or continue to despise yourself more and more. My mother once told me, she would rather be around a thief then a liar because a thief she can watch but a liar you cannot. I believe in always speaking the truth.
Claire Moyer, Lewisburg
