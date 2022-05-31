Editors note: Throughout the coming weeks, The Standard-Journal will be running the speeches delivered by speakers at high school ceremonies for the Class of 2022. Today, the speeches delivered at the Milton Area High School’s ceremony.
Perseverance
Good evening friends, families, teachers, administration, and classmates. I am honored to represent the senior class of 2022, and on behalf of everyone here, we thank you. Without you, how would we keep pushing ourselves while the world around us turns for the worst? Without you, how would we find comfort during a world-wide pandemic? Without you, we would be lost. So, I emphasize this once again, thank you.
As many of you know, in past years, the valedictorian would give a speech with a theme that would represent the years of our high school careers; however, we are not that class, and I am not that valedictorian. I don’t believe that our lives can or should be signified with one underlying idea because I believe everyone is individualistic in their own right, and we are each capable of pursuing our own dreams and aspirations. In addition, our experience cannot be summed up by a single theme because there is no doubt that the past four years my classmates have endured have been unlike any graduating class before us.
Looking back to freshman year, the most mind-boggling thing that occurred was when the school decided to become an old, moldy loaf of bread. At the time this seemed like a giant ordeal, and sure, this delayed the start of our high school career, but looking back some mold certainly didn’t significantly change our livelihoods. Even if it did shift our school year and line our halls with massive dehumidifiers, the rest of freshman year seemed ordinary.
Moving on to sophomore year, it started out great and everything seemed normal. Students actually attended classes in school, ate lunch together, and hung out with their friends after the day was over. Nothing was out of the ordinary, until we experienced an abrupt ending halfway through the second semester and a shift in our way of life that no one saw coming. Not knowing we wouldn’t return, the rapid transfer to 100% virtual learning was difficult, especially for those students taking Advanced Placement and CTE classes, which was mainly due to last minute alterations to each official AP exam, as well as trying to change technical courses to virtual. However even through this, we remained hopeful and believed that all the bad would be over with by junior year. Little did we know then that even with today’s advanced technologies, a global pandemic would affect our lives for years to come.
Unfortunately, junior year wasn’t much better and might have been our biggest challenge. We never knew if we’d be learning virtually or in person, and for the material learned online, much of it wasn’t truly understood or retained. Additionally, we all were required to wear masks and monitor our distance from each other. None of us knew how difficult it would be to remain at least 6 feet from our closest friends. Sporting events would just be randomly cancelled due to outbreaks and many students couldn’t handle the immense stress pressured onto them, which resulted in some even quitting the sports and activities they loved. But, despite all these terrible social situations and emotional experiences, some good would eventually follow.
This year luckily, our senior year, has been the most normal to date. Yes, we were required to wear masks at the start, but that mandate was lifted relatively early. Finally, we could actually interact with each other and participate in senior events like the Kayak, Hiking, and Senior Trip. The musical was back under the lights with a new show and amazing performances, resulting Leslie Krebs and Tridaija Alvarez winning Ray of Lights recognition. The Scholastic Scrimmage team with seniors Morgan Dreisbach, Ashley Shamblen, Kayli Johnson, Sam Hepler, and Ian Keefer dominated the local competition and brought home the championship and bragging rights. And, finally, our sports teams have had a great year as well: Football achieved a winning record, Girls Track and Field were district champs, Cole Goodwin broke Mr. Bergey’s long-standing shot-put school record, and Riley Murray established a new pole vault school record. Plus, here we are tonight, on the planned date, enjoying this very moment. We have finally made it.
In the end, here these seniors are seated here today despite living through the circumstances: the global pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the record high gas prices, and other literal historic events that will be taught to all of the generations that follow. They have done it. They have remained steadfast, they have remained motivated, and they have remained themselves. If these seniors haven’t been brought down by the past 4 years, I believe they will never face a situation that can. However once again, they couldn’t do it without you, the community, so with as much emphasis as possible, thank you.
Luke Roup, valedictorian
---
Facing Adversity
I’d like to start this by congratulating all of my classmates. After 13 years of hard work, we finally made it!
Despite the world telling us that numerical value and the grades attached to them matters, I’m here to tell you that number is not based on our identities and that number does not define us.
We cross the stage here today and our grades are not being showcased, but who we are as people is being showcased. I’m honored to say that I’m here with the amazing class of 2022 that has endured a lot. From mold, COVID, and construction, we have seen it all. We came out of these trials as stronger and more adaptive people, and these skills we will carry with us as we approach the crossroads and freedom of our future. Let’s take these experiences from the journey up to this point and use them to shape us and help us define our future in a brighter way.
We stand here today victorious after a well-fought journey, but we embark on another one after tonight. If you know me, you know that I try to stay positive and optimistic, but I will also be real with you. We often talk about the future and all the opportunities with it, but I also think it’s important to shed light on the side of this new journey that no one will talk about until we need it. We are going to come across different challenges and things that will test us; in other words, we will be facing adversity. But friends, keep working and pushing through. How we respond in the midst of trials changes us. Don’t let the valley and hard moments define your life; instead, climb with hope and courage. We get free-will to choose this next path, but don’t jeopardize your future with temporary fixations, rather be forward thinking in all that you do. Keep the faith, hope, and determination, and always strive towards your goals. You will be knocked down at some point, but acknowledge that our lives and our growth within it is not linear. You will have good days and bad days; however, growth comes from those hard moments that you will experience. We don’t realize that every day changes our future until we look back at it. So, wake up each day ready to work hard and go back at it. If you’re knocked down one day, work harder the next. Two steps forward, one step back is more progression than the self-pity of not moving forward at all. You can’t change the past; whether that was yesterday, two years ago, or even 2 minutes ago; but you can choose to work towards something better. There’s always an uphill from where you are now, so strive for the top of that hill. Always understand challenges will come, but knowing this now helps us to embrace them with confidence and strength.
The Class of 2022, it’s been an honor and a privilege to travel part of this journey with you. As we step into this next chapter of our lives, always remember that you’re worth more than what the world thinks of you, and how you choose to respond in the midst of adversity matters. But for tonight, let’s enjoy and celebrate the now. Let’s be present as we get the opportunity to honor this amazing accomplishment that each of us has persevered for. Congratulations to the Class of 2022 and thank you.
Kelly Hause, salutatorian
---
Life is a Marathon, Not a Sprint
Good evening, I am very honored to be here and to have the opportunity to speak at the 2022 graduation ceremony. Through our four years of high school, there have been many obstacles that have come our way as a class. From mold, to COVID, to online schooling; we have persisted through it all. The days of online assignments and countless Teams meetings seemed never-ending, but looking back, it seems like it was just yesterday that I would hear the highly anticipated closing sound of the meetings. We all dreaded the virtual days, some less than others for the pure fact of sleeping in, but never the less it seemed like the days were moving so slow and we just wanted it to be over. No matter how we felt though, these were still the limited days that we get to live through this time in our lives, and opportunities that we get throughout life such as these high school moments should be approached like a marathon, not a sprint.
This means that you have to take it all in, in each moment you are given. Don’t rush through your experiences just to get them over with. Tonight, you might look back and think to yourself, “what could I have done differently?” Your 13 years of schooling are a very special time in your life where you learn life skills and form bonds that will last a lifetime. If you rush your way through it, you will miss out on childhood and the innocence of things such as your day being made because you are playing Kahoot in class or passing notes to your friends saying that your crush looked at you. And although these seem small, those simple moments are what make your school experience so unique.
The end goal of a marathon is the finish line, and the finish line of school is graduation. Well, here we are — the finish line. We have all worked so hard to get here in this room today. It has taken a lot of time, persistence, and most of all energy. In a marathon, one key to success is pacing yourself. The same applies to high school. Overworking yourself will lead to you losing your drive and motivation: Take life lightly and appreciate the moments here while you have them. Reflecting on our time in high school, I hope you don’t regret a single person you have met or a decision you have made because it made you who you are today.
If getting through the tough times in high school is what will make life after high school easier, then I guarantee you that the Milton Class of 2022 will be one of the most successful graduating classes to ever leave this building. After what we have all endured, our characters have been built to be stronger, patient, and more adaptable than most high schoolers before us. We have stuck together through it all. I am so thankful that out of everyone to grow and develop with, it has been this class. We have had so many fun times such as the overnight trip to camp victory, the senior skit, and pep rallies.
Out of all of these moments, one thing that I think sums up the experience of our time here is the break every 14 minutes and 30 seconds during our homecoming dance. This moment showed our flexibility in how to find good during bad situations. Previously, we had tried planning many events throughout the time of COVID, but finally, our administration found ways that would give us our high school activities back. The skills we learned during these trying times were a part of the process. A wise person once quoted, “’ how strange that the grass is all that remains standing after the storm,’ said the Boy. ‘Sometimes being soft is strong,’ said the Rabbit.” I believe that this quote embodies our class wholeheartedly. Taking things day by day and doing what needs to be done will be the key to a happy high school career and life. So far, there have been many times that we had to be able to face the changes that were thrown at us, and if we had not done so, we wouldn’t be sitting here today. It may have seemed hard at the time, no matter what the situation was, but the struggle was worth it all in the end. Now is the time for a new beginning.
I kept saying during my years of high school, “I can’t wait to be done”, but now, I don’t want to be done. I want to stay here where what I know is familiar in Milton which, will always be home to me. But now is the time for us to move on and see what the world has in store for us. It is going to be scary and overwhelming, but just like everything else that has been thrown at us, we need to take it all in stride.
In this room, there are family members, friends, teachers, administrators, and many others who have all gathered here to celebrate this special moment with us. I would like to take a moment just to say thank you – for the unconditional love, support, and encouragement that has gotten us here tonight. I am so proud of every single person sitting here right in front of me. Thank you for allowing me to represent you guys for the last 4 years. It has been such an honor. I look forward to seeing where we will all be in the next five, 10 and 15 years. Just remember on that next part of your journey: like high school — life too is a marathon, not a sprint.
Ashley Shamblen, class president
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.