Supreme Court should take responsibility
Pennsylvania’s constitution gives the state Supreme Court vast power over every aspect of the state’s courts, endowing it with “general supervisory and administrative authority over all the courts and justices of the peace.”
Usually, it zealously guards that power and the judicial branch’s independence. It has decreed that it, rather than the legislative or executive branches, has jurisdiction over lobbyists who also are lawyers, for example. And it regularly issues an array of rules covering judicial administration and policy from the district magisterial courts through the appellate level.
Yet when the U.S. Department of Justice sued the court system because some common pleas courts had issued bans on drug defendants using anti-addiction medications, the Supreme Court claimed it has no responsibility.
It has asked a federal judge to remove it from a lawsuit that the DOJ filed to lift the court bans on medication for people with opioid use disorder. Methadone and buprenorphine reduce opioid withdrawal symptoms and enable patients to “function normally, attend school or work, and participate in other forms of treatment,” according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Extended-release naltrexone blocks the euphoric effects of opioid drugs.
Courts in Northumberland and Jefferson counties have required defendants to be drug-free within 30 days of their court appearances, which means they cannot have the anti-addiction drugs in their systems. The DOJ has cited those counties, six others with partial bans, and the Supreme Court, contending that the politics violate the Americans with Disabilities Act, a civil rights law that covers opioid use disorder.
Denying opioid-addicted defendants access to the prescribed, standard drugs that they need to fight the addiction might violate the ADA, but it undoubtedly violates common sense and sound public health practice.
Rather than fighting to get out of the lawsuit, the Supreme Court should use its broad powers over the court system to fight opioid addiction. It should instruct all state courts to allow addicted defendants access to the appropriate, medically prescribed treatment.
Scranton Times-Tribune
--
New law is past due to protect vulnerable elderly
The highest duty of law is to protect the vulnerable.
Perhaps the most important aspect of that is safeguarding those people from the individuals meant to do the protecting.
Pennsylvania is living up to that responsibility with a new law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf this week.
State Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso, R-Oakmont, sponsored the legislation, which codifies a particular degree of criminal activity. For the first time, people who sexually abuse those they care for — such as the elderly, sick or disabled — will be treated like others who abuse their authority in official situations with students, small children or inmates.
It isn’t that people before couldn’t be charged for sex crimes against those in their care. It’s that it wasn’t specifically spelled out that there were the same consequences for caregivers for committing such offenses against a grandmother or a next door neighbor that there was for a daycare worker or corrections officer.
“During the pandemic and while knocking on doors, I recognized that these vulnerable populations, who are economically disadvantaged, didn’t have a voice,” DelRosso said.
They may have voices, but often the only people who hear them could be the same people who abuse them.
The National Council on Aging puts the number of seniors abused every year at 1 in 10. While we often think of that abuse in terms of neglect or financial scams, isolation and dementia also can make them prime targets for sexual abuse.
The new law is important because the cost of care has made long-term facilities an out-of-reach option for many families. More people are turning to home health care or hospice as options, putting vulnerable elderly and ill people in the care of people who have little oversight.
There are staffing challenges that predate the pandemic that also could allow abuse by stretching employees thin and providing abusers with more opportunities to prey on those who can’t defend themselves.
Pennsylvania has made great strides in the 10 years since the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case brought a spotlight to the blind spots in the protection of kids. It stepped up more as the Catholic church sex abuses were uncovered.
But it is past time more attention is paid to the elderly and others who are in just as dangerous and dependent a position as our children. The law has caught up with the reality of this abuse. Now, enforcement has to take over.
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.