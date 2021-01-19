Unchecked ignorance
Too many high school and college students do not know, or worse, have misinformation and disinformation about World War II. This includes questions related to when, where, and which nations were America’s allies, or words like the Holocaust, Final Solution, and genocide.
Rhonda Fink-Whitman interviewed students at Penn State, Temple, and Drexel universities as well as the University of Pennsylvania and most students did not know basic information about World War II. When asked who was president during world War II, one student answered Wilson and when Ms. Fink did not acknowledge it as being correct the student, said Eisenhower, paused and said JFK. Students did not know why Americans stormed the beaches of Normandy or where Normandy is. When asked what was the tattoo Nazis used on Jewish prisoners at Auschwitz, one student was not sure but thought it was the Star of David.
Thus, former Gov. Tom Corbett and our commonwealth’s legislature are owed special thanks for passing Act 70 (2014 PA ACT 70) for it recognized the need to have our students knowledgeable about historic events and better equipped to successfully function in today’s complex world.
Grades 7-12 students in central Pennsylvania can strengthen their writing, investigative, and thinking skills by entering the Days of Remembrance Essay Contest. Go to www.daysofremembrance.org for details.
David Young,
Lewisburg
Flag-draped coffin
I have heard many explanations of the Flag Ceremony at military and other organizational services. I hope you take time to read this... to understand what the flag-draped coffin really means.
Here is how to understand the flag that lay upon it and is surrendered to so many widows and widowers.
Have you ever noticed that the honor guard pays meticulous attention to correctly folding the United States of America flag 13 times? You probably thought it was to symbolize the original 13 colonies.
The first fold of the flag is a symbol of life.
The second fold is a belief in eternal life.
The third fold is made in honor and remembrance of the veterans departing the ranks who gave a portion of their lives for the defense of the country to attain peace throughout the world.
The fourth fold represents the weaker nature, for as American citizens trusting in God, it is to Him we turn in time sof peace as well as in time of war for His divine guidance.
The fifth fold is a tribute to the country, for in the words of Stephen Decatur, “Our country, in dealing with other countries, may she always be right, but it is still our country, right or wrong.”
The sixth fold is for where people’s hearts lie. it is with their heart that they pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
The seventh fold is a tribute to its armed forces, for it is through the armed forces that they protect their country and their flag against all enemies, whether they are found within or without the boundaries of their republic.
The eighth fold is a tribute to the one who entered into the valley of the shadow of death, that we might see the light of day.
The ninth fold is a tribute to womanhood and mothers. For it has been through faith, their love, loyalty and devotion that the character of men and women who have made this country great has been molded.
The 10th fold is a tribute to the father, for he, too, has given his sons and daughters for the defense of their country since they were first born.
The 11th fold represents the lower portion of the seal of King David and King Solomon and glorifies the Hebrews’ eyes, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.
The 12th fold represents an emblem of eternity and glorifies, in the Christians’ eyes, God the Father, the Son and Holy Spirit.
The 13th fold, or when the flag is completely folded, the stars are uppermost reminding them of their nation’s motto, “In God We Trust.”
After the flag is completely folded and tucked in, it takes on the appearance of a cocked hat, ever reminding us of the soldiers who served under Gen. George Washington, and the sailors and Marines who served under Capt. John Paul Jones, who were followed by their comrades and shipmates in the armed forces of the United States, preserving for them the rights and freedoms they enjoy today.
There are many traditions and ways of doing things that have deep meaning. in the future you’ll see flags folded and now you will know why.
Ron Shopinski,
Past-Flag Day chairman,
Mount Carmel
