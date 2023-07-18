When you cover borough council and school board meetings on a regular basis, you sometimes get to know the individuals who serve on those boards.
While some councils and boards are — in general — reserved and shy away from the media, others embrace the media presence at their meetings. I have found that the latter is generally the case. And that’s a good thing, because a mutual respect develops, and it’s understood when reporters must ask tough questions.
In general, Milton Borough Council members have embraced the media over the years, often engaging in general conversations both before and after meetings.
During my years covering the council meetings, former member William Cyphers was among the friendly council members I encountered. He would greet me at nearly every meeting, and we would exchange pleasantries. Sometimes he would crack a joke or I would ask him why he wasn’t still on the golf course as Cyphers loved to golf.
I was a bit saddened to learn that Cyphers recently passed away.
One of my most memorable interactions with Cyphers came in 2017, following the death of rock-in-roll legend Chuck Berry. Cyphers was eager to tell me that he once —while working as a greeting card salesman in Las Vegas —encountered Berry.
His encounter was described in an article which subsequently appeared in The Standard-Journal.
Cyphers worked in Las Vegas with the husband of Berry’s banker. As a result, he had the opportunity to meet the rock legend.
“He was as common as can be,” Cyphers said, of Berry. “He was a gentleman… He was a very gracious host.”
He also recalls details of the conversation he had with Berry.
“I remember he said ‘you never get tired of performing,’” Cyphers said.
Cyphers followed Berry’s career throughout much of his life.
“His music career was starting about the same time I was old enough to start dancing and chasing females,” Cyphers said.
Living in Las Vegas, Cyphers said it was not uncommon to spot celebrities in the city. While selling greeting cards, Cyphers once ran into comedian and actor Foster Brooks.
Cyphers and his wife, Luella, were both 1960 graduates of Warrior Run High School. He was also a proud U.S. Air Force veteran.
From time-to-time at council meetings, Cyphers would tell me about his service as a Morse code interceptor. While he was stationed in Japan, I got the feeling there were things that Cyphers did in his position he was still unable to talk about, due to the nature of the work.
“We intercepted Russian and Chinese communist Morse code transmissions,” Cyphers said, in a 2021 article which appeared in The Standard-Journal. “We knew a lot about them, as they did us. There was certain code words, if you hear one of those those, you hit the button to alert your boss. I just did my job.”
After serving in Japan, Cyphers was also stationed in Florida.
That 2021 article — which I believe was my most recent interaction with Cyphers — detailed a lifesaving procedure he had after a cancerous tumor was found on his lung.
“I do have a heart issue,” Cyphers explained, that article. “I’ve had a defibrillator in for a couple of years.”
When he was diagnosed with lung cancer, Cyphers was initially told the defibrillator may have to be surgically moved in order to allow physicians to reach the cancerous growth for treatment.
“The word cancer is enough to make you pucker up,” he said. “I really, really, really, really was against moving the defibrillator.”
After meeting with UPMC North Central Pa. physicians, Cyphers learned he was a prime candidate for a procedure called microwave ablation, which uses high-frequency microwave energy to heat and kill cancer cells. The procedure was able to be carried out without moving the defibrillator.
In that article, Cyphers praised the physicians who were successfully able to treat him.
So many people have interesting stories to share. I’m glad The Standard-Journal was able to share some stories about Cyphers.
