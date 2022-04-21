How does someone introduce themselves to a whole newspaper readership?
I’ve never thought of myself as shy, but when it comes to putting words on the page about myself, I suddenly seize up. I’ve always preferred to write about other people and other things than my own life.
In college I made sure to plan my semesters so I could enroll in the literary journalism courses and avoid any memoir or personal essay classes. Resumés and cover letter similarly confound me much of the time.
But, until I began my new position as staff writer here at The Standard-Journal, I was doing a lot of resumés and cover letters, so I’ll start with the dry rundown.
I grew up in west Los Angeles and attended North Hollywood High School. I was an Eagle Scout and served as troop leader and district youth leader.
After completing high school, I decided that 17 years of living in the city was enough for the time being and I flew cross-country to attend Susquehanna University.
An uncle of mine, Michael Smyth, was a professor of Sociology at the college and I had done some work for him the summer prior and was familiar with the school.
At Susquehanna I studied publishing, English and creative writing, co-founded the school’s satirical newspaper and served as its student editor for three years. I was also a member of the service fraternity Alpha Phi Omega and worked as a teaching assistant for Dr. Laurence Roth.
After graduation in 2018, I returned to Los Angeles, where I worked as a page production specialist at the Los Angeles Times for two years, building pages and paginating the paper. I would joke with friends that my work was a lot like playing Tetris with advertisements.
Much of the job was a far cry from the more creative work I had hoped to do, but my time there instilled in me a love of journalism and the newsroom that I never thought I would have.
Unfortunately, as a small fish in a big pond, and the newest hire in my department, I was let go about six months into the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which cut The Times’ page count in half and rendered my position redundant.
Around that time my girlfriend was finishing her master’s degree at the University of Wyoming and a few months later, with the pandemic still raging, the two of us decided to move to move back to Pennsylvania together. LA to PA, once again, this time by way of car.
We settled in Watsontown, 30 minutes from where we attended college together and 25 minutes from the Court Appointed Special Advocates office in Sunbury where I interned during school. After months of uncertainty about the pandemic, my own employment and if it was ever going to stop snowing, I sent an application to The Standard-Journal. Two weeks ago I had my first day on the job.
How about the stuff that’s not in my resumé? I am a movie buff, a pro-wrestling fan, a comic book nerd, and a newly minted chess enthusiast. My favorite films are “Once Upon in America” and “Lost Highway.” My favorite chess openings are the ones I don’t forget.
I play guitar, both classical and classic rock, neither very well. Apologies to my neighbors.
I’m a hot pepper addict, much to the chagrin of anyone who shares Thai food with me. I’ve been known to run a pretty good session of Dungeons and Dragons.
At one point I had a podcast and at some point I will again, though my girlfriend says that sounds more like a threat than a promise. Who said it’s not both?
In my first two weeks working at The Standard-Journal I have already met so many new people, all of whom have been exceedingly kind to “the new guy” and I want to thank everyone for being so welcoming.
Much of what I’m learning and doing is new to me, but new is exciting and I am eager to see where this path leads. I am looking forward to learning more about the communities I am serving, and to providing the best stories and coverage possible for our readership.
