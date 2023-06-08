The Class of 2023: In their own words

Editors note: Throughout the coming weeks, The Standard-Journal will be running the speeches delivered by speakers at high school ceremonies for the Class of 2023. Today, Meadowbrook Christian School valedictorian Christopher Reed.
Chairman and members of the Board of Education, Mrs. Devlin, faculty, staff, family, friends, and honored guests, I stand before you today with the great privilege of welcoming you to the 2023 graduation ceremony of Meadowbrook Christian School. Thank you to all who are gathered here tonight to celebrate both the achievements and the potential of our class. To my fellow classmates, it has been a joy, and at times a dread, to spend these past years with you. For some of you it has been thirteen years, and for others it has been just two years. Whether it has been a short time or a long time, I have been able to see a glimpse of who you are, and you have each shown me a part of who I am and shaped me into the person I am today. There are many of you whom I will dearly miss as the time grows ever closer for us to part ways.
Before this time is up however, I wish for you all to receive this piece of wisdom: know who you are, for if you do not know who you are, you will be someone else. Psychologist Carl Jung stated it like this: “The world will ask you who you are, and if you don’t know, the world will tell you.” There will doubtless be many people either tonight or in the coming days who will tell us that we’ve arrived or that we’ve made it. But they never say where it is that we have arrived and often only care what we’ve made it through rather than what we’ve made it to. As several of us are unable to ride a bicycle (something that somehow always makes its way into a conversation), it seems only fitting to use this analogy. We have made it to the point where there are no more training wheels. No more can we bounce back and forth, but instead we must focus on balancing. Don’t be mistaken; there will be times where we fall, but we must rise back up and continue to ride on. Life will go on, and we must go on living. Tonight I wish to tell you that we’ve arrived at the point in our lives when we must decide for ourselves who we are. No longer can we be the person who those around us claim we are, for those people will no longer be around us. If we wish to maintain who we are, then first we must realize who we are.
While there are many different factors that make up a person’s identity, most of them fall into one of two categories. The first category consists of things that make us who we are and are typically internal. The second category consists of people within our lives that we cannot control the impact of except by their presence or absence.
The first trait of our identity that I wish to discuss with you tonight is strength. Often we think of strength as the opposite of weakness. For example, Cade shows that he is strong in wrestling by beating the people who are weaker. But if we simply measure ourselves by our strength, we will often find ourselves lacking. When someone goes to the gym to lift weights, even if he is very strong, he still will have a rather sad time if he only measures himself by his strength. Because weight lifting is actually a measure of our weakness, not of our strength. If we only lift within our strength, then we will be unable to actually grow. Instead, it is when we push ourselves to our weakness that we become stronger. If we do not consistently push ourselves to our point of weakness, then we will never grow stronger. The same is true for our spiritual lives as is best evidenced in the story of Gideon. After Gideon gathered the army God commanded him to, God said it was too big. Even after reducing the size of the army, God still did not use their strength. Instead, he used the Midianites own strength against them. Therefore it can be said that God works best in our weakness, as it is only then that we can grow. So we must take care to define ourselves by both our strength and our weakness. If we do not, our lives will pass by, and we will grow weaker, losing our sense of self. Life will go on, and we must go on living.
We can also define ourselves by our intelligence. One of the most lasting things that Mr. Rehm has taught us is that the more we learn, the more we learn what we have yet to learn. The more I have lived, the more I have seen this to be true. The pursuit of knowledge is a truly noble one, but like with defining ourselves by our strength, we must not define ourselves solely by what we know. When we feel as though we have arrived at total knowledge, there is much that we do not know, much more than we realize. Paul warns the Corinthians of a pursuit of knowledge simply for the sake of knowledge. In 1 Corinthians chapter 8, he says, “Knowledge puffs up while love builds up. Those who think they know something do not yet know as they ought to know.” Paul is warning the Corinthians of a boastful mind that cares only about the accumulation of knowledge, not the use of it in wisdom. When we use our knowledge as a form of wisdom, we realize how true it is that knowledge will fade, but the impact we make upon others by using this knowledge to love them will remain. Knowledge will fade, but life must go on, and we must go on living.
The external forces that shape who we are come first from the people we surround ourselves with. The most important people that will shape us as we journey on into the adult world are both our friends and our mentors. Having those with more experience than you who will pour into your life is vital as it will show you where you can grow through your weaknesses. Having friends who will do this journey of life with you will pay dividends because living life alone becomes lonely. However, we must take care not to define ourselves as these people, whether friends or mentors, because life will move on, and people will part ways, often through no intentional choice. However, even when these people leave us, life must go on, and we must go on living.
With this in mind, I would like to thank the faculty and staff who have acted as mentors for many of us in various forms. Thank you to the staff who act in the shadows to make sure that we can grow in as best of an environment as is possible. Thank you to the teachers who have taught us with such passion while also wanting to see us grow in Christ. And finally, special thanks to PJ who has acted as a personal mentor to me and so many more of us. You have touched our lives and shaped our class in ways that you do not even know. As a final reminder to all of my fellow classmates, we may have made it, but this is not the end. Life will go on, and we must go on living.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.