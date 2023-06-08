The Class of 2023: In their own words

Christopher Reed

Editors note: Throughout the coming weeks, The Standard-Journal will be running the speeches delivered by speakers at high school ceremonies for the Class of 2023. Today, Meadowbrook Christian School valedictorian Christopher Reed.

Chairman and members of the Board of Education, Mrs. Devlin, faculty, staff, family, friends, and honored guests, I stand before you today with the great privilege of welcoming you to the 2023 graduation ceremony of Meadowbrook Christian School. Thank you to all who are gathered here tonight to celebrate both the achievements and the potential of our class. To my fellow classmates, it has been a joy, and at times a dread, to spend these past years with you. For some of you it has been thirteen years, and for others it has been just two years. Whether it has been a short time or a long time, I have been able to see a glimpse of who you are, and you have each shown me a part of who I am and shaped me into the person I am today. There are many of you whom I will dearly miss as the time grows ever closer for us to part ways.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.