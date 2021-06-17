Chairman and members of the board of education, Mrs. Devlin, faculty, staff, family, friends, and honored guests, thank you for being here. First I want to take a few minutes to thank everyone. I want to say thank you to the teachers who have helped us get to this point, and who have put up with us and our millions of questions throughout their classes, as well as given us guidance and direction throughout our years. I’d also like to thank our family members who have come out tonight and who have loved and supported us throughout our life. And of course thank you to the friends who made school bearable and who we were able to make great memories with, which will last us a lifetime.
Well guys, we made it. Whether you started counting down this month, this year, or at the beginning of middle school, the time has finally come, we are graduating. All those years of hard work, tests, quizzes, stress, and last minute cramming in homeroom have finally paid off. Although, now we have to deal even more with the question we all love so very much, “So, what do you plan on doing in the future?” The future, it can be a scary word, when I talked to some of you guys you said that when you think of the future you think of “journeying into the unknown”, “an adventure of excitement, growth, and experience”, “a scary yet exciting adventure” “a purpose and reason for living,” “an exciting and curious time” and “new opportunities”. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary the second entry of definitions for the word future are “a time that is to come” or “an expectation of advancement or progressive development,” “something bought for future acceptance or sold for future delivery,” or “the future tense of a language.” Even though according to the dictionary the word future is essentially a time yet to come or that is going to happen, I think that the future can be more than just that. Graduates do me a favor, look to your left, now look to your right. Those people you just looked at, they are the future, we are the future. That can be scary to think about, that we are the future, because we know each other and we’ve seen how one another act, we aren’t always the most capable people. The good news is that even though the future can be a scary thing especially when we have no idea what we plan on doing, we don’t have to take it on by ourselves. God tells us that he will always be with us throughout our life, and that he has a plan. We just have to trust Him. In Joshua 1:9 He says ”Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” And thank goodness we have God to rely on.
When I think of the future, there are two rules that come to mind, one be flexible, two rely on God. These aren’t the only things to keep in mind, however as I think most of us have learned, being flexible and relying on God are vital no matter where you are in life, or what country you’re in. Being flexible means adapting to whatever comes your way and I think that we as a class are pros in this area, but that doesn’t mean we can’t ever learn more. Last year, when we went on our class mission trip to Panama I think we truly learned what it means to be flexible. I think Heather Hepler said it best when she said “At some point you just have to let go of what you thought should happen and live in what is happening.”
When we were in Panama and were told we wouldn’t be able to teach classes all week because the school was shutting down due to COVID, we made the most of our only school day there with the kids. When we found out we would be leaving four days early, we made sure that we valued the time we got to spend with the kids just a little more that day and of course getting to go to the water hole was a great time too. When we were asked not to come to San Bartolo because we are American, we had house church instead and got to meet with some of the student’s families. However, not only during our trip, but also when we came back we had to face COVID. It was weird for us, for the past ten days we had spent twenty-four hours a day with each other and then when we came back we weren’t able to see each other at all because we had to quarantine. And again we had to learn to be flexible with what the world was throwing at us. However, we learned to value the time we had with our family and to find joy in the little things of life.
When we rely on God we need to keep an open mind and when we do that we make ourselves available to endless opportunities. The plans we make aren’t always foolproof, as much as we may think so. If you would’ve asked me in kindergarten what I wanted to be when I grew up I would’ve told you I wanted to be a vet, along with practically every other girl in my kindergarten class. My dream of becoming a vet lasted up until sixth grade, when we had some students come in from vo-tech for our school career day. The students showed us how to take fingerprints, lift footprints from a surface, and talked to us about criminal justice and forensics. That was when I started doubting if I wanted to become a vet, and if you don’t know, I have found a different dream. I’m sure almost all of us have a similar story of the plans we made for our future. Whether the plans were made in kindergarten, middle school, or even the plans we walk out of here with nothing is foolproof. In Proverbs 3:5-6 King Solomon writes “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him and he will make your paths straight”. We are supposed to rely on God, he didn’t simply throw us on earth and then forgot about us. He promises to be with us wherever we go, and to guide us throughout life. He knows how things will turn out for us, and his plan is better than what we could ever dream of.
So graduates as we walk out those doors today let us remember that while the future may be unknown to us, it is not unknown to God. Let us approach everything we do with perseverance and determination to do our best as we are called to in Colossians 3:23. Let us remember to be flexible and that it is okay if plan A doesn’t go well because there are 25 other letters in the alphabet. Remember to lean on God, keeping in mind that we are never alone in this mighty journey. Today we take a step in becoming the leaders, doers, and problem solvers of tomorrow, make that step a good one. As I close I want to leave you all with one quote by Barack Obama ”We did not come to fear the future. We came here to shape it.”
