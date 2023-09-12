Don't stay silent about suicide

Jacquelyn Zielewicz

September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and it’s important to not shy away from conversations about one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. In 2021, almost 50,000 deaths in the United States were due to suicide. Attempts and thoughts about suicide have even higher numbers: 12.3 million American adults thought seriously about suicide, 3.5 million planned an attempt, and 1.7 million have made an attempt to take their lives, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Suicide can be preventable, and everyone can share in the responsibility to help save lives and foster strong and healthy communities.

Jacquelyn Zielewicz, LCSW, is a behavioral therapist with UPMC Behavioral Health and sees patients at UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport. For more information, visit UPMC.com/BehavioralHealthNCPA

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.