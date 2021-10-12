Turn to God in challenging times
With the continuing challenges of the pandemic, everyone in the world should be taking a dose of humility. An invisible bacteria has caused the whole world to make major adjustments. If anything, this demonstrates that human beings are not in control, and this should be a time for recognizing our creator.
The Bible has numerous warnings against the dangers of pride. “Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall” (Proverbs 16:18) “Pride only breeds quarrels, but wisdom is found in those who take advice.” (Proverbs 13:10) “All of you, clothe yourselves with humility toward one another, because God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.” (I Peter 5:5)
We should now more than ever realize that our doctors do not know everything. Dr. Robert Cantrell, a head and neck surgeon, who served at the University of Virginia Medical School would make a surprising statement to his medical students occasionally after one of his lectures. “Half of what I have just told you is not true. The only problem is, I don’t know which half.” Many of today’s doctors seem certain of what they practice. Hopefully they have learned some humility through the pandemic.
Dr. Robert McGinley of the University of Alabama Medical School would teach a Bible study to some of the medical students. The first thing he would tell them is, “There is a God and it is not you!” Our politicians and medical leaders should be advising that we also seek help from God at this time of crisis. Every previous president of the United States has called for times of prayer and sometimes fasting when facing a crisis.
After we hear one expert after another and one politician after another share contradictory advice, we are either confused or disbelieving. Certainly, most involved in giving guidance through the pandemic about masks, distancing, vaccines, boosters, closing and opening businesses and schools, and a variety of related subjects have been sincere in trying to help their fellow man. Humility would suggest that every statement and directive would be given wit the admonition that we are not certain about many of these things.
Some imply that science has all the answers. Science is also fallible and finite in its scope as are the individuals who promote it. One scientist, Dr. Gary Parker states, “Some people say you can’t read the Bible the way you read a science textbook. They’re right. I’ve written five science textbooks and they all have to be continually updated! The Bible’s truths never change.”
How to deal with human frailty and death itself are subjects that the Bible and the church offer to help us with. It is sad that the pandemic and other natural disasters have not significantly caused Americans to turn to God.
The Rev. Glen Bayly,
Mifflinburg
———
Open the borders and they will come
That is Biden’s and Harris’s field of dreams as their border crisis grows worse by the day. A projection from the Princeton Policy Advisors shows that more than 1.8 million illegal immigrants are expected to cross the Mexico border by year end 2021. This will make 2021 the worst year on record. The last two highest years were 1986 at 1.6 million when Ronald Reagan, a Republican, held the office and 2000 at 1.64 million when Bill Clinton, a Democrat, held the office. So, the Democrats are winning this ridiculous policy.
If you do your research on the border wall controversy you will find that all the presidents support a wall in one form or another. Clinton will say she did not support a wall but she would be lying. Biden flops with the direction of the wind. Remember how the wind kept blowing him over on the steps of Air Force One. So, what is the real reason for open borders? It is all intentional so that they can flood the U. S. with cheap labor, grant amnesty to all these illegals so that they can vote to turn the red states blue by transporting illegals to the red states completely changing the population demographics. These people are going to be completely beholding to the Democratic Party and will vote accordingly. And, they know it.
The primary function of the federal government is to protect the country and its citizens from its enemies both foreign and domestic. When it fails to do that, then it is the enemy of the people. Case in point is Biden’s decision to push for a full-blown investigation of the border patrol’s use of their reins as whips. He and Harris both go on national television and state that those people will be held accountable and pay serious consequences. It’s his fault that those crossing the border show no regards for border patrol. Rather than investigating the border patrol why don’t you tell the people how you and your son continually screws this nation. You need to be investigated and prosecuted for creating LLCs to avoid paying taxes. Why don’t you hold accountable the Black capital cop that shot the white girl on Jan. 6? Why hasn’t this administration held accountable and issue consequences to the person responsible for 13 of our military personnel being killed at the Kabul airport and the botched drone strike that killed innocent people including seven children? How about investigating and prosecuting your Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, for a coup attempt against a duly elected president and for treason when he told the Chinese and the Russians that he would let them know if the U.S. was going to launch any missiles at them?
The DHS secretary, Alehandro Mayorkas, is a joke. He lies to cover up the inadequacies at the border of this administration. Let me ask Biden, Harris and Mayorkas one question regarding the situation at Del Rio with the Border Patrol on horseback. What would your reaction be if these illegals starting pulling the Border Patrol Officers off their horses and started beating the hell out of them? In your minds that would be self defense – right!
Wake up America and get rid of these people before it is too late. We are the laughing stock of the world right now!
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.