Understanding cataracts

Are you over the age of 40 and have blurred, cloudy, or foggy vision? If so, you may be dealing with cataracts.

Cataracts are the result of a normal aging process in which the eyes’ natural proteins gradually lose their clarity, clouding the natural lens inside of the eye. This clouding interferes with light passing to the back of the eye, causing the blurriness associated with cataract. The aforementioned symptoms are often the first to show, but a glare or halo around lights at night, increased difficulty driving at night, double vision in one eye, or a change in your eyeglass prescription also indicate cataract.

Wesley Adams, M.D., is with UPMC Ophthalmology

