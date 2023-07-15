“Wash your hands, rinse out your mouth, drink water from a bottle.” We hear this a bit less than we did a few years ago, but it is still the “in” thing. There have been studies on water from a bottle.
If you are interested, I advise you to search “safe drinking water” on the Internet. You won’t likely have time to read it all. When I looked around at the sites, it was quite interesting. The main idea I got was that every water bottle company and other ways of “buying” water were all “the best.”
I also found many articles about the health benefits of drinking water. I was just prompted to get a bottle of water to reach out to as I write this column. These health benefits I will be getting right here, right now from my bottle of water. “Acne, body, cholesterol, concussion, constipation, cough, dehydration, weight control, dry mouth, dry eyes, and dry feet.”
We do need water, especially these hot days. We love water. Besides drinking it, there are water games and sports, fishing, boating, going to the beach, etc.
When going to another country, water can cause sickness. Different bacteria is in water around the world. When I spent a few weeks visiting in the cultures of Ukraine, St. Lucia, and Turkey, we drank bottled water only.
We hear sometimes of outbreaks of salmonella from streams and water supplies. But I think we have had enough information about water drinking safety that we know the dangers and avoid them.
On a lighter note, I go back to my childhood again. Our drinking (cooking, cleaning) water was carried in a bucket from a spring. Water came from under ground springs and surface water.
In our one room school, we carried water from a neighboring farm. It was poured into a ceramic jug with a spout on it. The inside of that water jug was red (ground color) and sometimes slimy.
There were no paper cups. The few cups were shared and hanging from nails near the water jug. Incidentally, we had no way of washing hands after using the outdoor toilets — no running water or sink, no bacteria hand sanitizer, and no “wet ones.”
Except for the usual diseases – chicken pox, measles, whooping cough – there was very little sickness in our school. I, for one, had perfect attendance many years. I will admit going to school when I was ill. I was always afraid I’d miss something.
At home, I also drank from the cattle and horse trough. The pipe coming from the spring-house was rusted and had algae hanging from it. So, lets observe and ask a question. Are there more germs now than there were then? Maybe immune systems are more susceptible to disease?
Don’t misunderstand, I’m not advocating being careless about drinking water, just musing about how we survived the old days with this life sustaining stuff that can also cause great illness.
The Bible tells us in chapter after chapter the importance of water. In Exodus God opened the Red Sea for all Israel to cross and escape Egypt. On the way to the promised land, God provided water from a rock several times.
Book after book in the Bible talk about water. Jesus walking on the water, and calming the storm to mention a few. The importance of water was not overlooked.
Jesus is spoken of as the living water. The idea being that just as we cannot live without physical water, we can’t live spiritually and everlastingly without receiving the living water of Jesus Christ as our savior. We do this by inviting him in to the real being of our lives. The real person that lives in the “house” of this body. Water is used in baptism to be a symbol of burial and resurrection of new life.
A song says, “I thirsted in the barren land of sin and shame. And nothing satisfying there I found. But to the blessed cross of Christ one day I came. Where springs of living water did abound. Drinking from the springs of living water, happy now am I, my soul they satisfy. Drinking from the springs of living water, O wonderful and bountiful supply.”
This water satisfies, and there are no foreign substances in Christ. Only the truth of the word of God. I have experienced this water and “drink” of it often.
It’s said we should drink plenty of water for our health. We should also drink of the living water for our eternal supply.
Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
