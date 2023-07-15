“Wash your hands, rinse out your mouth, drink water from a bottle.” We hear this a bit less than we did a few years ago, but it is still the “in” thing. There have been studies on water from a bottle.

If you are interested, I advise you to search “safe drinking water” on the Internet. You won’t likely have time to read it all. When I looked around at the sites, it was quite interesting. The main idea I got was that every water bottle company and other ways of “buying” water were all “the best.”

Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

