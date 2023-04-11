Justin always seems shocked that I remember his name. It’s such a small thing, but it sure seems to mean a great deal to him.

He’s homeless, but he says being homeless in New York is much better than being homeless in other places. He tells me about the coffee place that always shares caffeine and sandwiches. I run into him outside a supermarket, and I suspect I’m far from the only person who picks up an item or two at his request. But the more important thing is the name: He says people talk with him here. They care about him and want to know where he sleeps. He knows he is not alone.

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book “A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living.” She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan’s pro-life commission in New York, and is on the board of the University of Mary She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.

