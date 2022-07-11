In 2022, Northumberland County celebrates its 250th anniversary. As commissioners, we are proud and humbled to look back upon the history of our county. It has been one of struggle and of triumph; prosperity and difficulty. Our county’s history is one of community. The creation of our Northumberland County community is the foundation upon which we have built our culture, economy and government.
Northumberland County was born in 1772 upon a vast wilderness stretching from the New York border to the Juniata River, and from the Lehigh to the Allegheny. The first commissioners, our predecessors, were William Gray, Thomas Hewitt, John Weitzel and Casper Reed. Using their collective education, experience and will, they forged thousands of square miles of woods, waters and mountains into roads, farms, boroughs and cities. Sunbury, at the confluence of the North and West Branches of the Susquehanna River, was chosen as the county seat and heart of our new community. Northumberland County would become the Mother of Counties as our neighbors like Snyder, Union, Montour and Columbia were born from our soil.
Northumberland County’s fortunes rose on the hard work of its increasingly diverse citizens. Early settlers came to log the forests and farm the fertile land. In the mid 19th century, the canals and railroads brought even more settlers to our increasingly prosperous towns. With the discovery of coal, Northumberland County’s fortunes were bound to the industrial revolution. Shamokin Coal entered the market in 1814, forever changing our county. As national demand for coal grew, so did our county’s need for miners and workers in factories. This sparked great waves of immigration, first from the Celtic Fringe of the British Isles. Later, families from Italy, Poland, Russia, Ukraine and many other countries would arrive.
Each and every one of these new arrivals brought with them the culture, food, faith and folkways of their home country along with a deep and intense desire to be American. Each and every one was committed to building a community. We as citizens have woven all these different threads into one rich cultural tapestry that is uniquely Northumberland County.
Our county’s history has certainly not always been easy. Nor has it been a fairytale of limitless prosperity. In the late 20th century, the decline of the coal industry, pressures on agriculture, and the erosion of American manufacturing have posed serious challenges for Northumberland County. We have watched the jobs that built the American Dream disappear. We have shared one another’s struggles and hardships during this time of change.
Our sense of community has not disappeared. As commissioners, we are committed to reinvent the pioneering spirit of our predecessors to meet the challenges of a new era. Across our county, community groups like TIME in Milton, SABRE in Shamokin and SRI in Sunbury are working hard to make our downtowns vital centers of community. We are preserving our heritage by restoring our courthouse. We are attracting new businesses in a new and challenging economy. We have become more diverse as we welcomed more people of Hispanic, African-American and Asian descent to our communities. We are growing stronger.
As commissioners, we come from and are part of the fabric of Northumberland County. We represent the county’s rich history of blending cultures. Kym’s direct ancestor, Edward Burd, served as the first district attorney of Northumberland County in 1772. Like Edward, Kym brings her legal experience to local government. Sam’s family came here from Italy and Poland. Joe’s ancestors immigrated from Ukraine. Their families left the Old World to find a better life in our Coal Region. They embody the hard work and determination of their coal mining ancestors. As your commissioners, we work together as a team that blends the skills, experience and background of each one of us.
We join you in celebrating the 250th year of our county’s heritage. Let us draw our communities closer, overcome adversity as we always have, and move into a brighter future.
Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kym Best,
Northumberland County Commissioners
