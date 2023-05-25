Time is ticking
With time ticking, Joe Biden refused to negotiate with Republicans on the debt limit until the GOP passed a plan to address it. So, Republicans passed one. In fact, it took Biden 104 days to meet with Speaker Kevin McCarthy about the debt limit. Why did it take Biden so long to meet with Speaker McCarthy and agree to a negotiations structure? Biden was playing politics.
Democrats were grandstanding, but House Republicans stepped up and passed a bill to responsibly raise the debt limit. The Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023 not only addresses the pressing issue of the debt ceiling but also provides a roadmap for a stronger economy and increased fiscal responsibility.
Republicans passed a plan that tackles reckless Washington spending head-on. It reclaims unspent COVID funds, defunds Biden’s IRS army, repeals tax credits for the “Green New Deal,” and prohibits Biden’s student loan giveaway to the wealthy. In a stark contrast to Democrats’ radical agenda, these measures protect the hard-earned money of American taxpayers.
The Limit, Save, Grow Act recognizes the importance of a thriving economy. It aims to strengthen the workforce, reduce childhood poverty, and prevent executive overreach, thereby restoring the balance of power between the branches of government outlined in Article I. It also lowers energy and utility costs, relief all Americans could use right now.
House Republicans have passed a responsible and comprehensive approach to address the debt ceiling while fostering economic growth. Despite Biden and Democrats’ failure in leadership, Republicans are leading the way with fiscal responsibility and commonsense to benefit all Americans.
Sincerely,
David N. Ackley, chairmen, Montour County Republican Committee
--
Present day Sodom and Gomorrah
As we sadistically advance into the future in this country and continue to deny God’s rightful place in our daily lives, we risk repeating the outcome of biblical warnings. If you haven’t read your bible recently then it’s time to blow off the dust and open it to Genesis 19: 1-28. If you would rather search the internet, go to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sodom_and_Gamorah.
Every aspect of our great nation is dangerously practicing sinful ways. LGBQT+, BLM, ANTIFA, DOJ, FBI and the list goes on. Doctors, willing perform gender surgery and administer puberty blockers. The federal, state and local governments, the deep state (mainstream media and corporations) and universities are all on the same bandwagon. What does WOKE stand for? If you check the internet, it defines WOKE as a person who is alert to and concerned about social injustice and discrimination. As always society and the country’s leaders go overboard. They start cramming these theories down everybody’s throats and many of us want nothing to do with it.
The citizens of this country always did what was necessary to protect the children and now we have a minority thinking that is constantly doing things to harm children. Enough is enough! Hold the school boards accountable for decisions they make concerning the well-being of our children. Hold the courts and prosecutors accountable for their injustices. The president of this great nation cannot continually make statements that divide this country. We are not white supremacists because the last time I checked my skin is not white. We used to call it Caucasian, and the majority are not prejudiced or discriminatory.
The solution is to follow God and his word. We need to remove this regime from office including the president, vice president, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Eric Farwell, Pete Buttigieg, Dianne Goldman Berman Feinstein and John Fetterman, to name a few. Most of these individuals are incapable of fulfilling the requirements of the office they hold; many are too old to serve and many of them are traitors. Let’s stop being stupid hard core party puppets and start using our God given brains.
God helped our founding fathers form this nation and he will not turn his back on it, for he has used America to maintain tranquility throughout the world and will continue to do so. But that does not mean he will not wipe us clean if we do not mend our ways. God bless and protect America as well as show her its evil ways. People, it’s time to get back to church and pray hard for our country. God will help but we must ask him – all of us.
Clair Moyer, Lewisburg
