Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers during the morning. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.