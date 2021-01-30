There you go again Greg Maresca
In the recent past you called the elections probably fake and with Ted Cruz and others caused the insurrection on the Capitol in an effort to make Donald Trump president for life.
Now your article mostly accused Biden of cowtowing to the extreme left even though he won, not Bernie. What are the issues he's pushing? Affordable health care? Creating jobs with a green push? A higher than $7.50 minimum wage? Are these extreme leftist issues? I think not.
Hey Greg! Why aren't you talking about those individuals who tried to kill Mike Pence and Democrats? Should we give them a pass? Turn the corner? Biden is behaving like a perfect moderate. Let's give him more time before making conclusions.
Elliott Korb,
Milton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.