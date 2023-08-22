My wife and I love both love to travel.
When I was younger, one of my favorite channels to watch was “The Travel Channel.” That was before they started airing so many supernatural programs, and their shows were primarily focused on adventurers showcasing various parts of the world.
We believe we’ve passed on the love of travel to our 5 year old, however he needs a little development in that area.
Ten days ago, we made a road trip to Indiana and Ohio. My son was ready to leave on our travels long before I returned home from the office that Friday afternoon. His highlights of the trip? Staying in a hotel, riding an elevator in the hotel and sleeping through a two-hour IndyCar race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His favorite part of the Columbus Zoo? In his words, seeing the trees at the zoo. Actually, he loved the various fish and marine life we saw at the zoo.
I’ll write more on the racing part of our trip in my column which will appear on the auto racing page in our Friday edition.
On our trip, we took in a Saturday IndyCar race — and NASCAR practice — at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We stayed at a hotel about 90 minutes from the track, in Richmond, Ind. The hotel was also about 90 minutes from the Columbus Zoo, so we had an easy Sunday morning drive to Columbus, and the zoo, while on our way home.
When we travel, we typically drive straight to our destination, and explore the location we are there to see. Then, we drive straight home. However, part of the fun of travel is the unexpected sites you encounter along the way.
As we were driving down the exit ramp toward our hotel that Friday evening, my wife noticed a giant cross in the area. At an estimated 100-feet tall, the apparent steel and metal structure was hard to miss.
Before leaving the area Sunday morning to travel to Ohio, my wife said she wanted to find exactly where the cross was located.
After driving around a nearby truck stop, I realized the cross was at the end of a lane near another hotel off of the same exit. It appeared as if there was a church building at the end of the long lane. Given it was a Sunday morning, I figured we would encounter parishioners gathering for a Sunday church service.
As I drove up the lane, which had not been maintained in several years, I quickly realized that wasn’t what we were going to encounter. At the top of the drive, it was clear the church had not been used in several years as weeds were growing through the parking lot, and the building appeared as if it was starting to fall into disrepair.
A land for sale sign stands on the property.
We did take up-close photos at the base of the cross. Surrounding the cross was a brick walkway, with names engraved in some of the bricks. Clearly, these were individuals and families that supported the placing and maintenance of the cross. However, weeds were overtaking the walkway.
I realized at some point in time, church members invested a lot of time and money into erecting this cross, which stands along Interstate 70, a major highway running between Columbus and Indianapolis.
I figured it was heartbreaking for the members to watch their church close. I theorized the church may have closed down during the COVID-19 pandemic. I was wrong.
According to an online search I conducted after returning home, the property was that of the former New Creations Ministries. It included a church, Bible college and boarding school for troubled teens.
The church reportedly shut down, and was sold to a developer in 2016. However, the site has not been developed, and the cross still stands.
According to additional information I found online, the cross was erected in 2009, at a cost of $150,000, and with the hope that it will “give hope, direction, light from above, and encouragement to all those people traveling Interstate 70.”
While this is an interesting landmark to encounter, I realize there are an untold number of spots like this across our nation. As a journalist, what really interests me are the stories behind these sites.
What was it like for the people building the cross? And what were their emotions when the facility shut down, leaving an unknown future for a project they likely poured their hearts, soles and finances into?
While the stories of that cross exist, I obviously didn’t have time to explore them while traveling. I hope someone does fully document that story, if they haven’t already.
There are plenty of unique stories to be told right here in the Susquehanna River Valley. Do you have a unique story you believe should be featured in The Standard-Journal? Maybe you’ve had your own travel adventures. Maybe you know of unique spots in our own backyard that are worthy of documenting. Maybe you’ve met a famous person, or had a unique story while serving in the military.
We love sharing unique, interesting stories on various topics.
It’s so important that we document our lives, and our experiences, so they can be passed down through the generations. It’s also important for local news media to document the stories taking place in their community.
Should a more in-depth story on the I-70 cross exist, and the people behind it, it would be nice for travelers like me to find it simply by doing a Google search.
If you’re from Union, upper Northumberland or surrounding counties, and have a unique story to share — or if you have a unique story about this area — please feel free to contact me by the means listed at the end of this column. Or, contact me to recommend a story idea. I’ll be happy to look at assigning one of our reporters to followup on your suggestion, or I may even be the one to followup with you.
