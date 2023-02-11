Yaw: Voter ID strengthens election security

Sen. Gene Yaw

In January, the state Senate passed, and I supported, legislation that would present three state constitutional amendments to voters, including a requirement for Pennsylvania voters to present identification at a polling place before they receive a ballot. Approved identification would consist of photo and non-photo IDs alike. Senate Bill 1, which included these proposed constitutional amendments, must be approved by the House and Senate in two consecutive legislative sessions and then approved by voters through a ballot referendum. The bill made it through the first step by receiving a majority vote in the Senate.

Like many of my colleagues in the Pennsylvania General Assembly, I have been receiving a form email criticizing the state Legislature for, as they say, “disenfranchising hundreds of thousands of voters by proposing a constitutional amendment that would require personal identification at the polls in order to vote.”

Senator Gene Yaw represents the 23rd Senatorial District, consisting of Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Union Counties.

