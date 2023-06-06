The Class of 2023: In their own words

Ephraim Langdon

Editors note: Throughout the coming weeks, The Standard-Journal will be running the speeches delivered by speakers at high school ceremonies for the Class of 2023. Today, Milton valedictorian Ephraim Langdon.

Good evening, tonight we find ourselves at the crossroads of time, a special place, a place we will only ever truly visit once in our lifetime. As we look around into the folds and swirls of the future, we can see the thousands of possibilities, paths, and detours that could exist. Paths and detours that split off from this crossroads that we find ourselves at. Up until now, we have been on a straight highway, unwavering in its path and final destination. Take a moment to remember back to when we packed our crayons up for elementary school, embarrassed ourselves in middle school, and then found ourselves in high school. While there were detours along the way, we have finally reached the end of this known highway. Now that we find ourselves at this new intersection, transitioning from the known highway to the intricate maze of backroads that will lead us to our individual futures, we must make choices. Choices that can alter our lives forever.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.