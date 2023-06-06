The Class of 2023: In their own words

Editors note: Throughout the coming weeks, The Standard-Journal will be running the speeches delivered by speakers at high school ceremonies for the Class of 2023. Today, Milton valedictorian Ephraim Langdon.
Good evening, tonight we find ourselves at the crossroads of time, a special place, a place we will only ever truly visit once in our lifetime. As we look around into the folds and swirls of the future, we can see the thousands of possibilities, paths, and detours that could exist. Paths and detours that split off from this crossroads that we find ourselves at. Up until now, we have been on a straight highway, unwavering in its path and final destination. Take a moment to remember back to when we packed our crayons up for elementary school, embarrassed ourselves in middle school, and then found ourselves in high school. While there were detours along the way, we have finally reached the end of this known highway. Now that we find ourselves at this new intersection, transitioning from the known highway to the intricate maze of backroads that will lead us to our individual futures, we must make choices. Choices that can alter our lives forever.
The beauty of this crossroads lies not only in the freedom of choice but also in the destinations these paths may unveil. Just as a humble driveway, marred with potholes and mud, brings a sense of joy as it leads us home, so too do these diverging paths hold the potential to bring us to our own personal fulfillment. As you pick one of the many paths before you and commit to its toils, ask yourself, “what is at the end of this road?” For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few. Will your path lead you to life and fulfillment, or will it enslave you with regret and bring you to ruin and destruction?
Gone are the days when our parents could make decisions on our behalf. It is now our responsibility to carve our own path, to set our own goals, and to navigate the complexities of adulthood. I encourage each of you to embrace this newfound opportunity with courage and determination, for it is through our choices that we will find greatness. After tonight, your future now falls onto your shoulders.
There is poetic justice in that. It seems only fitting after all, that we should be able to choose our destiny, and we can for the most part. However, this isn’t a novel, and we aren’t all superheroes. Inevitably some of us will fall, poor choices and misfortune will wreck some of our lives. I would be mistaken if I ignored reality. For foolishness brings joy to those with no sense; a sensible person stays on the right path. Standing here now, at this crossroads of time, we all have a chance. A chance to stay on that right path and live our lives the way we choose: To spread hope and peace, to embrace uncertainty, and to never falter. Know where you are headed and you will stay on solid ground. It takes but a moment to choose, but a lifetime to live with our choices.
Today, the world is at a tipping point, anger and hate are more common than their counterparts kindness and love. Sides are chosen and the middle ground has lost its voice. Truth has become an opinion that only a few can find. But in this uncertainty, there is a whisper of hope. Hope that truth can be found and righteousness restored. Together, we have the power to transform lives, to challenge the status quo, and to create a future that is brighter and more inclusive for all. Let us support one another, uplift one another, and celebrate the successes of our fellow travelers. Let us not love only with words or speech but with actions and in truth. For as we venture into the unknown, it is the unity of purpose and the strength of our collective spirit that will guide us through even the most challenging terrains.
So, my dear friends, as we bid farewell to the familiar highway and venture onto the winding backroads, I implore you to take a look at your life and to walk the right path. Hate evil and love life. Together we can embrace uncertainty with open hearts and unwavering determination. The road ahead may be full with twists and turns, but it is in the pursuit of our dreams that we will discover the true essence of our being.
And now I leave you with a quote from someone who knew a thing or two about making the most out of life.
“Get action. Seize the moment. Man was never intended to become an oyster.” — Theodore Roosevelt
Thank you all for listening and for the opportunity to speak before you tonight. Have a good night and a splendid life.
