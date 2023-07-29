I have stacks of written things. Many of them are in files, but some eventually get thrown out. I learned (probably accidentally) that the teacher didn’t yell at me if I was moving a pencil over a tablet with a book open. I can tell you if I had been diagnosed in those days, I would have been hyperactive. I also wrote notes about what every class around me was learning.

As the years went by, I loved seeing my short notes in our class yearbook, and the “Seal Barker” Senior Hi newspaper and many class notes from high school and college. Eventually, I learned all I could about proper writing. That resulted in devotionals, chapters, articles in magazines and as guest author in others’ books.

Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.