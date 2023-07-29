I have stacks of written things. Many of them are in files, but some eventually get thrown out. I learned (probably accidentally) that the teacher didn’t yell at me if I was moving a pencil over a tablet with a book open. I can tell you if I had been diagnosed in those days, I would have been hyperactive. I also wrote notes about what every class around me was learning.
As the years went by, I loved seeing my short notes in our class yearbook, and the “Seal Barker” Senior Hi newspaper and many class notes from high school and college. Eventually, I learned all I could about proper writing. That resulted in devotionals, chapters, articles in magazines and as guest author in others’ books.
After college, I took writing courses as much as possible. One, by Florence Littauer, set me onto postings by professional writers looking for chapters to add to their books. The one I answered quickly was “life changing stories.”
The Book is “The Day I met God.” Paul and I decided it was time to tell the painful beginning of our marriage, and how God changed our lives. When we gave our life to God by faith, it not only became a great change for us individually, but also the way was prepared for saving our marriage. The book came out in the summer of 2001. I believe it is only available as a used book.
The writers of “The Day I Met God” planned a similar book and requested that Paul’s side of our story be told. I helped Paul with the nuts and bolts of writing his story, and they accepted it. Then 9-11 happened, and the book was never finished.
My life is such an adventure. There is a song that says, “Every day with Jesus is better than the day before.” It has been true for us. Our lives in New Berlin aren’t perfect. We have trials, deep concerns, and struggles like all of you; but we are so thankful that God is in control.
Taken together, the good and the bad blend into a beautiful tapestry all woven together by the hand of God. In 2008, I started writing this column, and still love doing it. I hope the tapestry of your life is weaving a perfect pattern. Just remember the under side of a tapestry shows some loose cords, dangling threads, and uneven textures and colors.
Our life story is still being written, and the finished product is a glory to the creator, Enjoy and thrive in the all-knowing hands of God.
In 2016, I wrote a book: “The Incredible Person in your Mirror: How to Unmask Doubt and Reveal Self-Confidence.” It is available on Amazon as a Kindle book. My story is one chapter, Paul’s is one as well. But the rest of the book is about living a life that exalts God and helps you to see your true value.
I wrote that book and got it registered and available on Amazon. I had intentions of having a book printed. The book did not sell well on Amazon, and it is too expensive to have hard copies made if they are all going to be stored on shelves in the basement.
God would have to give me confidence that it would be his will for me to have it printed. Meanwhile I have printed up some notebook sized copies with cover pages and placed in spiral booklets. I take them to speaking engagements and ask a nominal fee.
Ephesians 1:6 states: “Accepted in the Beloved.” Life has trials, of course, for growing spiritually. I find life very exciting. I said this to a friend one time who replied, “I don’t get it, you’re nobody special, not a movie star or anything.”
On the contrary. God says I am somebody special to him. So are you.
Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
