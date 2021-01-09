Congressman Keller needs to denounce false information
Congressmen Fred Keller will be forever linked to the violent assault on the US Capitol and our democracy. It is fitting that his editorial of Jan. 6 defending his failed attempt to thwart a free and fair election appeared the same day as the assault.
We will now watch the next few months as Fred tries to distance himself from the misfits and anarchists who assaulted our democracy. He will downplay his own role instigating the crazed domestic terrorists. He will tell us how outraged he is with the violence and how it has no place in our discourse.
However, Keller is personally responsible for creating the false narrative of widespread election fraud among the extremes of his party. His official Facebook page is filled with goofy conspiracy theories from his most ardent followers. Not once has Fred challenged any of those false assertions on his own social media page.
For two months Fred has remained silent as the president promoted false election fraud claims and refused to accept the outcome. He has appeared on multiple far right news channels recently for the purpose of dividing rather than uniting. The only reason many of his constituents question the outcome of the election is because the president said there was fraud and Fred did not tell them the truth. Fred threw fuel on the fire with this omission.
Its long past the time for Congressmen Keller to denounce misinformation that pits our countrymen one from another. Fred has hitched his wagon to a mad man, and now he should pay the price with a strong primary challenge.
The good people of Central Pennsylvania are for the greater part politically conservative. However, they are not foolish and are exhausted with the divisiveness Fred promotes. They deserve a congressmen with honesty and integrity. Something sorely missing from Fred Keller’s portfolio.
Don Wilver Jr.,
New Columbia,
White Deer Township supervisor
———
“We are all Jews...”
US Army Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds, a Christian (Methodist denomination), said these words. These words coupled with his extraordinary leadership and courage saved the lives of more than 1,200 American World War II soldiers, 200 of which were Jewish-American soldiers, and all prisoners of the Nazis.
Like Anne Frank, M.Sgt. Edmonds kept notes or a diary while he was a Prisoner Of War. His diary was discovered years after the war by his son, the Rev. Chris Edmonds, a Baptist minister in Tennessee. Thanks to Edmonds’ son and some extensive research he was able to speak with some of the Jewish-American soldiers saved by his father.
The Rev. Chris Edmonds with Douglas Century wrote a book titled "No Surrender," with a regular and youth edition, about the pastor’s son and numerous survivors. In 2020 the book was awarded the Christopher Award.
M. Sgt. Edmonds, while a POW at Stalag IX, as officers were held in different camps, was the ranking American soldier present. When Commandant Siegmann ordered Edmonds to separate the Jewish soldiers, as Jewish POW were executed, Edmonds refused. The commandant, in English, said “You are to identify the Jews, immediately,” Edmonds with Siegmann’s Lugar pointed at his head, responded with, “We are all Jews here.”
M.Sgt. Edmonds actions resulted in his being one of five Americans, and the only American soldier, awarded the Righteous Among Nations award by Yad Vashem. It is an honor bestowed on non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust. Over 25,000 people have received this honor. M.Sgt. Edmonds’ action also saved the lives of 1,000 of the non-Jewish soldiers under his command.
For our third year, students in grades 7 through 12 can learn history, win financial prizes, and certificates by entering this essay contest. For more information go to: www.daysofremembrance.org.
On March 4, 2019, Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., sponsored S. 642, 116th Congress, recommending M.Sgt. Edmonds for a Congressional Gold Medal.
David Young,
Lewisburg
———
Resign, immediately
Fred Keller, Dan Meuser, Glenn Thompson and five other Pa. Republican congressmen, Mike Kelly, John Joyce, Scott Perry, Guy Reschenthaler and Lloyd Smucker, should resign from Congress because:
1. They tried to overturn the results of our presidential election as a group of eight congressmen from Pa. by opposing the certification of Pa.’s electors.
2. They supported and enabled President Trump who built election conspiracies and incited an attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6.
The Oath of Office for members of Congress: "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God." www.senate.gov
Key words – domestic enemies.
Keller, Meuser and other Pa. congressional Republicans supported, defended, and enabled an unstable and deranged president rather than our constitution.
How much more evidence does anyone need than the attack of Trump and supporters (domestic enemies) on our US Capitol?
Keller was quoted in The Standard-Journal, “the violence in the capital was completely unacceptable and un-American.”
Too little, too late, Fred.
Where were you when Trump was acting unacceptable and un-American? You and others were quiet and did nothing, and, like enablers, encouraged Trump to continue his erratic unpresidential conduct, lies and conspiracies.
The Republican base likes when their elected officials stand up to democratic opponents, policies or principles, but few Republicans had the will or courage to stand up to Trump when he was wrong, lied, spread conspiracies, or tried to overturn the election with an hour-long phone call to shakedown Georgia officials to “recalculate” and overthrow the election.
Some Republicans broke rank, left their party, stood up, and spoke out against the craziness of the Trump administration. They deserve praise, and thank you.
We are reaping what Trumpism and complicity have sowed.
Given the attack and damage on our US Capitol by Trump radical extremists, the deaths of several US citizens, trying to overturn Pa. electors, and their complicity in support of this president, US Reps. Fred Keller, Dan Meuser, Scott Perry, Lloyd Smucker, Fred Keller, John Joyce, Guy Reschenthaler, Glen ‘GT’ Thompson, and Mike Kelly, should resign immediately.
Mike Molesevich,
Lewisburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.