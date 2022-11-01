The Watsontown Guild would like to thank the residents of the community for their support during our National Pierogi Month sale. Frozen dozens of these potato-cheese pierogis are available by calling 570-538-2155 and leaving a message. Your call will be returned shortly for directions for delivery to your home. Price is $6 per dozen.
The guild is also sponsoring a raffle of a lovely oval pine needle basket, crafted by local artist Deb Fisher. Tickets are $5 each, or five for $20 and will be available from guild members or at several booths in the near future. The raffle drawing will take place at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Watsontown Historical Association, before Christmas.
