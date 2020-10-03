Black Lives Matter or Bolsheviks Liberation Mob?
Once every four years we are inundated with political signs and this year we also have to endure the BLM signs as well. Black Lives Matter is not what many think it is. It is thought to be the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all Americans especially African Americans.
This all sounds well and good but look into the background of this organization which was founded by committed Marxists whose goal is to transform America completely (https.www.heritage.org).
One of the founders, Patrisse Cullers, proudly stated in a 2015 video that Black Lives Matter is not about justice, it is about destroying America. Go to this website (https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jun/25/patrisse-cullors-black-lives-matter-co-founder-fea/) to see more.
Ms. Cullers and co-founder Alicia Garza proudly proclaim to be organizers, trained Marxists and are well versed on ideological theories. Prof. Anthony Bradley at the King’s College in New York City pointed out that Black Liberation is Marxist Liberation. It is purely asinine If you are displaying this sign to support Marxism.
Individuals living in the inner cities make no attempt to clean up their cities. When a cop shoots and kills a black person, the mainstream media is all over it, but where are they when gang shootings in major cities kill hundreds, if not thousands of blacks each year by other blacks.
Remember these cities: Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kenosha, Seattle, and Los Angeles to name a few. Remember that 179 statues were destroyed because the BLM proclaims that these statues represent racism. Painting “Black Lives Matter” on public streets is not racism? These riots have cost this country in excess of$1 billion. If only black lives matter, then all the other lives do not. Let us call the BLM what it actually is “Bolsheviks Liberation Mobs."
— Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg
———
Transportation a growing issue in rural communities
In rural communities, we have to drive everywhere to get basic needs met. Groceries trips, doctor visits, and school activities all require transportation to get there. For many rural areas, there is no form of public transportation offered. Hospital closures are forcing us to drive further to get lifesaving medical care. Tens of minutes of added time to emergency room drives can be life or death for many area residents; and without a car or means to afford an ambulance—you’re low on options. Furthermore, we pay the highest gas tax in the country, which adds an even larger burden to driving.
Investment in rural public transportation would be an investment in rural communities. It would create good blue-collar jobs and build back the middle class, while giving our seniors, veterans, and working families a reliable option for getting around our rural communities. There seems to be no push by our government to help address this issue in rural. We used to have a public train system, which, if brought back, could greatly help many working families get to and from work. Investment in public transportation is investment in rural people. It’s time Harrisburg upheld Right #3: Investment in Public Transportation of the Rural Bill of Rights.
Michelle Siegel,
Selinsgrove
Siegel is the Democratic challenger in the race for the 27th District Senate seat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.