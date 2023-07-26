Once again, the U.S. government is weighing tariffs that will threaten jobs, in the name of boosting employment; raise prices for low-income consumers, in the name of helping the working class; and alienate our allies, in the name of fighting back against economic adversaries.

The tariffs, under consideration by the Commerce Department and the quasi-judicial International Trade Commission, would fall on tinplate steel, a component used in cans for goods such as tuna, soup, diced tomatoes and other consumer staples.

Catherine Rampell’s email address is crampell@washpost.com. Follow her on Twitter, @crampell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.