Never too many tomatoes

Take advantage of the season’s last cherry tomatoes on the vine with this easy one-skillet stovetop dinner. Begin by roasting the tomatoes until they begin to break down and release their juices. Once this happens, stir in fresh garlic, briny capers and herb sprigs to round out the flavors and mingle with the juices, creating a light and luscious sauce. Then add whitefish fillets to the pan sauce, transfer to the oven, and let them roast in the pan juices.

Make this recipe with any thick whitefish, such as sea bass, halibut or swordfish. Choose fillets that are center-cut and about 3/4 inch thick. The fish will roast quickly; cooking time may vary depending on the thickness of the fish. It’s cooked when it’s opaque though the center and easily flakes.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author, and recipe developer based in northern California. Visit TasteFood at TasteFoodblog.com.

